Carnival Offers Paperwork Guidance for Unique Voyage

Carnival Cruise Line has updated passengers booked on a very special Carnival Journeys sailing of Carnival Luminosa about paperwork requirements that all guests must complete before sailing.

The 31-night cruise is a repositioning from Seattle, Washington to Brisbane, Australia, and guests must be properly prepared with the correct documentation to enjoy every port of call.

Indonesian Visa Required for Carnival Luminosa Sailing

On September 14, 2023, Carnival Luminosa will depart Seattle, Washington for an epic 31-night cruise that will go from Alaska to Japan to the Philippines to Indonesia before arriving at her Down Under homeport of Brisbane, Australia.

To be prepared for the sailing and the five diverse countries it visits, however, Carnival Cruise Line is clarifying the paperwork guests will need, and when it should be completed.

The cruise line’s popular brand ambassador, John Heald, has offered some details that can help ease guests’ concerns.

“Citizens of certain countries are eligible to apply for an Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VOA). Eligible guests should apply for the e-VOA ahead of the cruise and present proof at embarkation,” said Heald. “If you are unable to complete the e-VOA ahead of the cruise, you will be able to complete the application on board.”

Carnival Luminosa in Seattle (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

The e-VOA is a paperwork requirement for visiting Indonesia, which is the ship’s last port of call – Bitung, Sulawesi – before arriving in Australia.

The e-VOA costs $35 (USD) per traveler, and requires a legal, valid passport that does not expire for at least six months, as well as an “onward ticket” to continue one’s travel to another country.

The cruise passage counts as “onward travel” as the ship will only be in Indonesia for a port of call visit from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. before departing.

It must be noted, however, that not everyone will qualify for the e-VOA. While US, UK, and Canada citizens all qualify for e-VOA paperwork, a number of nations do not.

Carnival Luminosa Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock)

The complete list of countries where citizens can complete the e-VOA is available through the Directorate General of Immigration of the Republic of Indonesia.

Guests who either cannot complete the e-VOA or who are from counties not eligible for the electronic paperwork must obtain an actual visa prior to boarding Carnival Luminosa and proof of that visa must be presented upon check-in for the cruise.

As this will be a once-in-a-lifetime cruise for many passengers, no one will want to be without crucial paperwork that could prevent their embarkation or create difficulties with visiting these unique ports of call.

A Unique Cruise With Unique Destinations

In addition to visiting Indonesia, Carnival Luminosa will first head north from Seattle to call on top Alaskan destinations, including Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, and cruising to view the magnificent Hubbard Glacier.

From there, the 92,720-gross ton cruise ship will visit five amazing ports of call in Japan, including Tokyo, Hiroshima, and Okinawa, before calling on Puerto Princesa in the Philippines. The visit to Bitung, Indonesia is the last part of call before a few more days at sea and arriving in Australia.

Carnival Luminosa Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

During the total 20 days at sea for this more than 10,000-mile (16,000-kilometer) sailing, Carnival Luminosa is a destination in itself. Formerly the Costa Luminosa, the ship was converted to a Carnival cruise ship and set sail with new livery and true Fun Ship style in November 2022.

The ship offers delicious dining, energizing entertainment, and amazing activities, as well as the onboard casino, two main pools, one of the largest spa retreats in the Carnival fleet, and more for everyone onboard to enjoy.

Carnival Luminosa can welcome 2,260 guests aboard when booked at double occupancy, or up to 2,826 travelers when fully booked.

Once in Australia, the ship will spend the Austral summer offering a range of itineraries from 3-11 nights, giving cruisers the option of quick getaways or longer sailings to choose from for stunning vacations. In April 2024, the ship will return to Seattle for the Alaska sailing season.