Carnival Notes Breaking Into Cabin Safes Requires Prohibited Item

Staying safe while traveling is always a concern, especially for cruisers who may be visiting multiple foreign countries. All cruise lines provide safes for passengers to store their valuables, but how “safe” are the safes, really?

The concern was brought to the attention of Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, who not only noted that the safes are indeed secure, but that the most common way to break into them wouldn’t actually be permitted onboard anyway.

“Has anyone tested the safes on the Jubilee. I have expensive jewelry to put in there!” an upcoming cruiser said. “Don’t tell me that you need a key or code to pry open what is just metal box that looks like a safe. A crowbar will do the job.”

First off, all components of a cruise ship are indeed tested well before the vessel ever enters service. Carnival Jubilee, which is homeported year-round from Galveston, Texas, entered service more than a year ago and has reported no problems with stateroom safes.

“I wanted to say that the safes are, well, safe and there is nothing for you to be concerned about,” Heald responded. “People use them every day on every ship without issue so please don’t worry.”

The second part of the commenter’s concern – that “a crowbar will do the job” also got a response from Heald with his tongue-in-cheek British wit.

“Please don’t try and bring a crowbar on the ship as it will be confiscated,” he noted.

Interestingly enough, no tools are actually on Carnival Cruise Line’s prohibited items list, and therefore technically a crowbar should be permitted (I checked!).

Judicious interpretation of the prohibited items, however, would certainly exclude crowbars, as “blunt weapons,” “clubs,” and “sharp pointed weapons” are all on the list.

Finally, the original commenter has a thought on “real safe” construction that also ties in to cruise ship safety.

“A real safe is built like a tank and fire proof!” they said.

Granted, any sophisticated weaponry that could potentially disable a tank or other armored vehicle would certainly be prohibited as per the general banning of all weapons.

But, assuming that one is not necessarily concerned about heavy artillery onboard a cruise ship, the “fire proof” aspect of a “real safe” could be a consideration.

Fire is one of the top safety concerns at sea, as any cruise traveler who has paid attention at a muster drill could confirm. Cruise lines take multiple precautions to ensure that fires are improbable onboard, and can be quickly extinguished if they do happen.

Furthermore, cruise lines hold frequent training and drills for crew members about all emergency fire procedures, and all fire suppression equipment is tested regularly.

How Should Valuable Items Be Kept Safe Onboard?

Ultimately, the original poster is most concerned about ensuring their jewelry is safe and protected onboard. Many other commenters joined in with the same solution – leave the expensive jewelry at home.

Costume jewelry or less expensive pieces can be just as glamourous to wear on a cruise, and will not be a great financial loss if they do happen to be lost or stolen.

Many travelers have noted the occasional loss of jewelry while snorkeling or visiting beaches on their oceangoing getaways, and it is always best to remove all jewelry and leave it – safe in the safe – onboard one’s cruise ship. This also ensures it is not at risk from theft and will not attract unwanted attention in ports of call.