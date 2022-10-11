Carnival Named One of World’s Best Employers

For the second year in a row, Carnival Corporation & plc has been named one of the World’s Best Employers by Forbes, a prestigious annual ranking that honors the best international employers from over 20 major industries.

Carnival Corporation a Top Employer

The 2022 listing is Forbes’ sixth annual statistical survey to determine the World’s Best Employers based directly on current employee feedback. More than 150,000 workers were surveyed from multinational companies and institutions from 57 countries to determine this year’s rankings.

The anonymous survey collects responses from active industry employees, considering their satisfaction with the overall company culture and employee experience, including image, trust, economic footprint, talent development, benefits, gender equality, and social responsibility.

Photo Credit: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock

Carnival Corporation & plc ranked 418 on the comprehensive list of 800 rated employers.

“At Carnival Corporation, our success is a direct result of our incredibly talented employees from over 100 countries who have helped create a dedicated workforce committed to creating happiness by providing unforgettable and much-needed cruise vacations for millions of guests around the world,” said Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation.

“This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our companywide operations and providing a positive and empowering corporate culture for all shipboard and shoreside employees.”

Carnival Corporation & plc was also named one of the World’s Best Employers in 2021, ranking at 472 last year.

Other Prestigious Rankings in 2022

In addition to the Forbes’ ranking, Carnival Corporation & plc has been recognized for excellence in other surveys and workplace recognitions.

In May, Carnival Corporation was recognized, again by Forbes, as one of the Best Employers for Diversity for the fourth consecutive year, and in April, the company was recognized as one of the Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine.

Carnival Corporation also earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the sixth consecutive year.

Photo Credit: Stories In Light / Shutterstock.com

One of the corporation’s subsidiary cruise lines, world leader Carnival Cruise Line, was also recognized in July for empowering and supporting Filipino seafarers through the Gawad Alab ng Lahi Awards, which highlight individuals and organizations improving the lives and welfare of Filipino people in the U.S. and the Philippines.

These global recognitions all showcase Carnival Corporation’s commitment to excellence in multiple arenas, including diversity, environmental protection, and the health, safety, and well-being of its guests, the communities it visits, and its global team members.

Carnival Corporation & plc is the umbrella corporation that covers nine outstanding cruise lines – Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard Line.

Together, the nine cruise lines comprise a fleet of more than 90 ships that visit more than 700 ports of call around the world. More than 100,000 shipboard employees bring superior experiences to more than 250,000 daily guests, with nearly 13 million guests sailing across all nine brands each year.