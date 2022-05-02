Carnival Named One of Best Employers for Diversity For Fourth Consecutive Year

The world’s largest cruise company, Carnival Corporation, has been honored by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for Diversity. The company operates nine different cruise brands and is ranked among the top 15 employers in travel and leisure in the United States, according to Forbes.

The award comes when Carnival Corporation has been repeatedly named one of the best employers for minorities in the United States. Only a month ago, the company was named among the best places to work for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine.

Carnival Corporation One of The Best Places To Work

Besides offering some epic cruise vacations, Carnival Corporation is also one of the best places to work in the United States. For the fourth consecutive year, Forbes named the biggest cruise company globally as one of the Best Employers for Diversity.

Each year, Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, compile a list of the best employers in several different industries, including travel and leisure.

In Forbes’ fourth annual survey, Carnival Corporation was ranked among the top 15 employers in travel and leisure.

Photo Credit: Ben Molyneux / Shutterstock.com

Diversity is one area where Carnival Corporation has been putting more importance in the last years. A significant area of importance for a company that operates globally with brands such as Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in the U.S., along with AIDA Cruises, Cunard, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia.

“At Carnival Corporation, diversity of thinking is a business imperative and we fully embrace the importance of fostering a diverse workforce at all levels, driving innovation and an inclusive and supportive work environment for all of our colleagues,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation.

“We are honored to again be recognized by Forbes as a top employer for diversity in the U.S., as it underscores our highest responsibility and top priority, which is compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we visit, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel.”

Read Also: Carnival is Named as One of World’s Best Employers

Carnival achieved the award through its employees. Participants were asked a series of questions on age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+, and general diversity in their current workplace. More than 60,000 employees participated among thousands of companies with more than 1000 employees.

Carnival Corporation is one of the World’s Best Employers.

The Best Employers for Diversity award builds on a series of recognitions Carnival Corporation has earned in the last years. The company has been steadily building a name as one that dedicates much of its time to ensuring diversity, equity, and inclusion are in line with the expectations of its employees.

Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

In March of this year, Carnival was named the Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine for 2022.

It also earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, which designates it as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the sixth consecutive year.

Carnival Corporation is also one of the World’s Best Employers and one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies in 2021.

Lastly, Newsweek named Carnival Corporation one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for its commitment to corporate social responsibility leadership.