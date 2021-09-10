Carnival Makes Pre-Board Testing More Convenient for Its U.S. Cruise Brands

Carnival Corporation has announced it will be making the pre-boarding testing requirement much more convenient. The cruise company contracted Quest Diagnostics to provide access to more than 1,500 locations where guests from all Carnival Corporation cruise lines sailing from US ports can get tested.

Since the CDC made its new procedures known, which include a testing requirement two days before a cruise departure, guests have been scrambling in the US to get arrangements; something that hasn’t proved easy.

It has prompted Carnival Cruise Line to announce a new home testing program in cooperation with eMed, and now parent company Carnival Corporation announces the partnership with Quest Diagnostics.

Testing Facilities Available Throughout The US

The new initiative will make the pre-boarding testing requirements more convenient and accessible for all of the cruise lines guests sailing from the United States, such as Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn Cruise Line.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

Guests will have access to 1,500 locations throughout the United States, including patient service centers, select Walmart locations, and retail pharmacy testing locations.

Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation:

“Access to testing continues to play an important role in the restart of our guest operations, and working with Quest simplifies the process for our guests by making it easier to access convenient testing options from a trusted national laboratory provider. These testing protocols are part of our layered approach to safeguarding the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit.”

Many guests have been worried about the new testing requirements which the CDC has implemented, which leave little time for trip preparations with the new two-day window.

Also Read: Carnival Cruise Line Updates Casino Protocols Across the Fleet

Guests Must Be Tested Two Days Prior Departure

Many cruise lines have been looking at making the new testing requirements easier through several initiatives announced in the last few days. Royal Caribbean was the first to announce a home test procedure together with eMed, which Carnival Cruise Line quickly followed.

Carnival also announced the possibility that the cruise line would implement testing near the embarkation terminal. The main issue lies with the fact that guests now must present a negative COVID-19 viral test taken no more than two days before their embarkation. This is in contrast to the current requirements in place until September 13, which state no more than three days before embarking the ship.

Guests who would like to get tested at any of the Quest diagnostics centers can make a reservation for testing online via a secure link provided by Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, or Seabourn.

The only downside to the testing through Quest diagnostics is that the results can take up to 48 hours before they become available. This means that guests would already need to travel to the terminal, even though they could be positive. Something the home test approved by Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and the CDC negates by giving the result within 15 minutes.