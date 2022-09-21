Carnival Luminosa Completes Registration With The Bahamas

Carnival Cruise Line is going full-steam ahead with the transformation of Carnival Luminosa. The cruise line announced today, September 21, that it has completed the formalities regarding registration of the ship in the cruise line’s preferred port of convenience.

Carnival Luminosa is the sixth ship in the fleet to sail under the Bahamian flag, all the other vessels are registered in Panama. While sailing for Costa Cruises, the ship was registered under the flag of Madeira, Portugal.

Carnival Luminosa Now Flying The Bahamas Flag

Following in the footsteps of five other Carnival Cruise line ships, Carnival Luminosa will be flying the flag of the Bahamas. Carnival Cruise Line announced today that it has completed the vessel registration with the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA).

During a ceremony held at the shipyard where Carnival Luminosa is currently being transformed, the senior leadership team onboard and the classification society completed all necessary registration processes. Deck Cadet Mark Casson, a Bahamian citizen from Freeport, raised the new Bahamian flag.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“We’re proud and honored to have Carnival Luminosa join the five other ships we have registered in The Bahamas,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The BMA is among the most respected administration in international shipping, and we value their level of cooperation and professionalism aimed to achieve the highest safety standards. This moment serves as a symbol of our ongoing commitment to this special country.”

Other Carnival ships that sail under the Bahamian flag are Carnival Sunshine, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Legend, and Mardi Gras.

The Bahamas is currently the most used flag of convenience for cruise ships worldwide. While there has been a fair share of criticism that cruise lines use flags of convenience while sailing from the United States, the choice of the Bahamas as the flag state is understandable.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The country has ample experience dealing with cruise ships, and the Bahamas Maritime Authority is widely regarded as a very professionally run organization where safety and security are paramount. Bahamian Port State Control checks are considered some of the strictest in the industry.

First Cruise to Set Sail November 6

Registering the 92,720 gross tons Carnival Luminosa with the Bahamas Maritime Authority is another hurdle now taken by Carnival Cruise line as the cruise line prepares for the official launch in November.

Currently, the vessel is still at the shipyard in Palermo, Italy, where workers are hard at work transforming Carnival Luminosa to Carnival standards.

Outlets that will be present on Carnival’s newest cruise ship include The Punchliner Comedy Club, Limelight Lounge, Piano Bar 88, Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, and Chef’s Table.

Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

Also present will be Bonsai Sushi Express, Serenity Adult-Only Retreat, and Cloud 9 Spa, among others. As part of a program called ‘Costa by Carnival, the vessel will retain many of the features she had while sailing for Costa cruises; yet, she will be distinctly Carnival.

In the following weeks, Carnival Luminosa will sail from Palermo towards Australia, where she will sail her first cruise starting November 6. She will operate in Australia and New Zealand through April 13, 2023. The vessel will visit the Great Barrier Reef, Cairns, Port Douglas, Willis Island, and homeport in Brisbane, Australia, during the various cruises down under cruises.

In summer next year, Carnival Luminosa will offer guests 7-night cruises visiting some much-loved Alaskan destinations from Seattle.