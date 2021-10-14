Carnival is Named as One of World’s Best Employers

Forbes has named Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company, as one of the World’s Best Employers of 2021. The data comes from Statistica as part of Forbes’ fifth annual survey.

Carnival Corporation is Among the Best Employers

Forbe’s fifth annual survey has listed Carnival Corporation as one of the World’s Best Employers for 2021. The largest cruise company in the world includes the nine cruise brands of Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Sebourn, P&O Cruises, P&O Australia, AIDA Cruises, and Cunard Line.

The prestigious listing features 750 of the best international employers from over 35 major industries such as travel and pleasure, which Carnival is in. The cruise company was listed at no.472, and rival Royal Caribbean Group was also featured on the list slightly higher at no.349.

“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the top employers in the world, and we are extremely proud of our talented and passionate team members whose dedication and commitment is the foundation of our success,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

To come up with the list of the best employers in the world, a globally administered independent survey was conducted of more than 150,000 employees in 58 countries covering part-time or full-time workers.

The survey included factors such as willingness to recommend their company to family and friends, working conditions, salary, the potential for growth, and diversity. Public perception scores were also taking into factor.

Frizzell added, “We fully embrace the importance and value of providing an inclusive and supportive work environment for all of our colleagues, and operating with integrity, trust and respect for each other. We are grateful to see the hard work of our entire team lead to recognition of this magnitude.”

Carnival has already earned several accolades, including one of America’s Best Large Employers, a list also from Forbes.

Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival, being named as one of the World’s Best Employers of 2021, comes after the global pandemic has heavily impacted the cruise company. Thousands of crew members remained in their home countries, not being able to work as the cruise industry started to shut down in March 2020.

This past summer, the cruise company started to make a comeback and bring its dedicated crew back to ships around the world.