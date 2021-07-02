Carnival Horizon’s July 4th Cruise No Longer Includes Bimini

Carnival Horizon is scheduled to resume operations this Sunday, but the cruise line has made a last-minute change to the July 4 departure out of PortMiami in Florida. This comes as two ships in the fleet are resuming operations over the week for the first time since suspensions first started in March 2020.

Bimini Removed for First Sailing

Just days before Carnival Horizon resumes cruise operations out of Miami, the cruise line has made a change to the itinerary. It is important to know that this impacts just the July 4 departure at the moment.

The Vista-class cruise ship was originally scheduled to call at Bimini in the Bahamas on Friday, July 9. The ship was set to spend a large part of the day docked there from 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM. Unfortunately, for those looking forward to enjoying the stunning island, the ship will no longer be sailing to Bimini for that cruise.

Even though Carnival has not detailed the reason for the cancellation, it comes as the island is experiencing increased cases of COVID. As a result, authorities implemented a daily curfew between 7:00 PM and 5:00 AM from July 1 to help stop any further spread.

As part of the curfew, hotel and cruise ship guests must remain on the hotel premises or on board the cruise ship. If the Carnival Horizon were to still call in Bimini, all passengers would have to remain on board and not be able to enjoy the island.

The Carnival cruise ship will now have two days at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas. The vessel will not remain there overnight due to no night tender operations. The ship will have two separate daily calls to the island.

Half Moon Cay is one of the most popular Carnival destinations, so guests won’t be too disappointed as they can enjoy the tours and the stunning beach on offer. Carnival Horizon also includes a call to Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic along with a total of two full days at sea. The ship will arrive back in Miami on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Carnival Horizon will become the second ship in the fleet to restart cruises, following sister ship Carnival Vista which will depart from Galveston, Texas, on Saturday, July 3.