Carnival Horizon in Dry Dock for Repairs, Also Receiving New Livery

In a rare look at dry dock changes, blue paint has been spotted on Carnival Horizon, which is currently undergoing emergency repairs at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo, Italy. This confirms that in addition to its essential repairs, the ship is also receiving the new red, white, and blue livery that is being applied to ships across the Carnival fleet.

Carnival Horizon Currently in Dry Dock

Because of technical difficulties that affected the ship’s top cruising speed, Carnival Horizon was pulled from service on December 5, 2021 in order to undergo emergency repairs. Multiple cruises already booked for the ship were canceled at that time, while Carnival Liberty and Carnival Sunshine were returned to service earlier than expected to take over other Carnival Horizon itineraries later in the month.

The ship is scheduled to resume sailing with a 8-day Southern Caribbean voyage on January 22, 2022, calling at Aruba, Bonaire, and both La Romana and Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

In addition to the critical engine repairs, it is likely that Carnival Horizon may be receiving additional cosmetic upgrades to carpeting and other flooring, interior paint, lighting, and similar features. These upgrades are common when a ship enters dry dock, as different work crews can work on different features of the ship simultaneously to maximize productivity while the ship is out of service.

The confirmation of blue paint added to the ship’s hull comes from @jwaltcruises on Instagram, who shared a photo of the paint job underway shot by Artha Galinda, with the ship’s name still clearly visible on its unretouched side.

Photo Credit: Artha Galinda

The new livery – a distinctive navy blue hull that swoops gracefully from atop the bow down close to the waterline, bordered by thin white and red lines – debuted on the fleet’s new flagship, Mardi Gras, and has gradually been introduced to other Carnival ships as they have undergone drydock for various repairs and upgrades in recent months.

About Carnival Horizon

Carnival Horizon is a Vista-class vessel that first entered service in April 2018, and that year won the honors of Best New Cruise Ship in Cruise Hive’s own Cruise Ship Awards (an honor that has gone to Mardi Gras in 2021). The 133,596-gross-ton ship can host 3,960 passengers at double occupancy, with a maximum capacity of 4,977 passengers when fully booked.

While the ship was out of service for 15 months during the cruise industry shutdown, Carnival Horizon was the second ship in the Carnival fleet to resume service, setting sail from PortMiami on July 4, 2021. Eager passengers and crew are no doubt hoping that the ship can successfully return to service again in less than a month to continue amazing guests and delivering memorable cruise vacations.