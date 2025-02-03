Carnival Has No Plans to Change Family Activity After Incident

Cruise lines work hard to offer a wide range of features and activities onboard that will appeal to many different travelers. Unfortunately, it isn’t possible to please everyone. Despite a recent suggestion, Carnival Cruise Line will not be changing a family-friendly space to an adults-only space.

The suggestion comes following a recent incident on one of the ship’s miniature golf courses. A guest reached out to the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, with the suggestion.

First, the guest claimed they were hit with a golf ball so hard it caused pain. The ball had been hit by a child, and the guest asserts that nearby crew members “refused to expel the kid and his parent from the golf area.”

Following that incident, the guest has a suggestion for what to do with the golf area that, in their opinion, would make it more popular.

“This golf area is a waste of space. At best it’s a pale imitation of the land-based versions. It takes up a good chunk of valuable deck real estate,” the guest described. “These should all be changed to decks for 55+ [passengers] only. This is the second time I have written this to you John Heald. Still waiting for the courtesy of a response!”

The idea of changing miniature golf areas to lounge spaces reserved for guests ages 55 and older might appeal to guests in that age range, but it would remove an area that is currently enjoyed by cruisers of all ages.

Fortunately, Heald quickly noted that this change will not be forthcoming across the Carnival fleet.

“The mini golf course is massively popular and so there are no plans to change it to a 55 plus deck as suggested,” he confirmed.

Every Carnival cruise ship does already have an adults-only Serenity area, which is intended as a quieter, relaxed lounging space for adults ages 21 and up (though that may not always be the case).

At this time, there are no areas designated just for older cruisers, and the cruise line does not apparently have any plans to add such spaces.

There are also other adults-only areas onboard every ship, such as the casinos, spa facilities, and certain entertainment activities, such as the late-night, R-rated comedy shows.

Heald also comments on the golf ball incident, noting that crew members are trained to offer medical assistance at any time a guest may be injured or in pain.

“I do know that after speaking with the ship that the parents of the child did offer their apologies,” he said. “I am sure the child did this by mistake and not on purpose and I am sure felt bad as did the parents. Asking them to leave would have been, in my opinion, an overreaction.”

Miniature Golf on Carnival Cruise Ships

Miniature golf courses on Carnival ships are typically nine holes, with varying degrees of difficulty for each hole. Some courses are themed, while others are a bit more plain.

What they all have in common, though, is they are great outer deck fun for all ages. Families can play as a group, teens can challenge the new friends they’ve made onboard, and young cruisers can enjoy their first putt-putt experiences.

Carnival Cruise Ship Mini Golf (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

The courses are not typically staffed and do not require guests to sign in or out. On some ships, golf balls and clubs are available right at the entrance to the golf course, while on other ships, guests may need to check that equipment out from a crew member – usually at a nearby towel stand on the Lido deck.

The hours for miniature golf courses will vary and the course may “close” (with equipment not available for play) depending on individual port regulations or weather conditions. Hours are available in the Carnival Hub app or the daily FunTimes newsletter.

Otherwise, the fun play area is generally open for lengthy hours, ensuring everyone has plenty of time to work on their short game.

Read Also: What to Do on the Last Sea Day of a Carnival Cruise

While many travelers note that unsupervised children and teens can get a little more “wild” on the mini golf course, no one is showing support for the idea of converting the area to a seniors’ space.

Instead, many guests note that accidents can always happen, and as the family apologized, the incident is closed and they will continue to enjoy miniature golf on all their Carnival sailings.