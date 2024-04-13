Carnival Guests Advised About Transatlantic Embarkation From Norfolk

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked on the April 15, 2024 departure of Carnival Legend to ensure all travelers are aware of revised embarkation details, as the cruise will not be leaving from Baltimore as originally scheduled.

Because of the nature of the voyage – a transatlantic cruise – there are challenges with parking at the embarkation port, but shuttles are being provided for those guests who register for the service.

Transatlantic Cruise Embarking From Norfolk

Carnival Legend‘s departure on Monday, April 15, 2024 will be from Norfolk, Virginia rather than Baltimore, Maryland as originally planned, due to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26. Since that time, Carnival Legend has been operating from Norfolk as a homeport, as the Port of Baltimore is not yet able to reopen.

The April 15 sailing has special challenges, however, as this is a transatlantic cruise that will lead Carnival Legend to a month-long dry dock in Spain.

“As previously communicated, we will be operating from Norfolk,” the email to booked guests confirmed. “Since this is a transatlantic voyage, parking will not be available at the cruise terminal.”

Instead, Carnival Cruise Line is arranging for “a limited number of buses” to transport guests from Baltimore to Norfolk, with shuttle service beginning at 8 a.m. and the last shuttle leaving Baltimore at 10 a.m. Guests are required to register for the complimentary service to reserve their seat.

Carnival Legend (Photo Credit: Luciavonu)

“Availability is limited to those who sign up ahead of the and you must register to secure your spot,” the email stressed.

The registration period closed at noon on Friday, April 12, but guests were notified of the requirement earlier in the week and had several days to secure their spot if needed.

The cruise line did try to prepare guests for the transfer by noting that the bus ride would be approximately five hours. Water and a light snack will be provided on the shuttle buses.

Embarkation Window Revised

Whether guests are taking advantage of the shuttle service between Baltimore and Norfolk or will be making their own way to Virginia to board Carnival Legend, travelers’ pre-selected terminal arrival appointments remain as scheduled for check-in. The cruise line is extending the embarkation window, however, to give everyone adequate time for the extra travel.

“We will extend the overall embarkation timeframe to give everyone enough time to make it to Norfolk,” the email explained. “In preparation for departure, all guests must be on board by 5:30 p.m.”

Previously, when the ship was scheduled for departure from Baltimore, all guests needed to be on board no later than 4 p.m.

No Itinerary Changes for Carnival Legend

While the ship’s embarkation has been significantly revised with the change of port and the lengthening of the embarkation window, there are no anticipated changes to the overall cruise itinerary.

On her way across the Atlantic Ocean, Carnival Legend will spend the first six full days of the sailing at sea before arriving in the Azores on Monday, April 22. After another two days at sea, the ship will visit Malaga on Thursday, April 25, and Alicante on Friday, April 26, before arriving in Barcelona on Saturday, April 27.

Carnival Spirit-class Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ella_Ca)

The 88,500-gross-ton, Spirit-class ship will then enter a month-long dry dock refurbishment. Few details of the project have been announced, but it is sure to include upgrades and enhancements to public areas, refreshment of guest staterooms, and behind-the-scenes technical updates to keep the ship at its very best.

Carnival Legend is scheduled to return to service with an 8-night Europe sailing from Barcelona on May 30, visiting several top ports in the Mediterranean, including Malta, Sicily, Naples, Rome, and more.

The ship will then sail a one-way voyage from Barcelona to Dover, where she will remain homeported through mid-August. At that time, Carnival Legend will offer six 10-night sailings roundtrip from Rome, before returning to North America to sail from Tampa through the winter.

In May 2025, the ship will move to San Francisco for alternating Mexico and Alaska itineraries, and when the Alaska sailing season closes in October 2025, she will begin homeporting from Galveston.