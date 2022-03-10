Carnival Ecstasy Suffers Lifeboat Issue, Resulting in Delayed Return to Mobile

Carnival Ecstasy suffered a mechanical issue with one of its lifeboats during its first sailing from Mobile, Alabama, since the industry-wide suspension started in March 2020. Carnival Cruise Line confirmed it was dealing with a problem on the Fantasy-class ship.

Carnival Cruise Ship Lifeboat Issue

During Carnival Ecstasy’s first return to service voyage out of Mobile, Alabama, the ship suffered a mechanical issue. The ship was delayed in departing its only port of call in Cozumel, Mexico, on March 7 after problems with at least one of the lifeboats being brought back onboard.

In a statement released to Fox 10 News, Carnival Cruise Line said, “Carnival Ecstasy’s crew completed necessary maintenance on one of the ship’s lifeboats, which delayed its return to Mobile today. We apologize for the late return, but the safety of our guests and crew is always our priority.”

Photo Credit: Nataliia Martseniuk / Shutterstock

The mechanical issue occurred following a safety drill held onboard. Cruise lines do often hold safety drills for crew members when in a port of call for training. During this time, cruise lines will lower some lifeboats to simulate a real emergency.

The ship’s captain informed passengers on the Carnival Ecstasy that the vessel would depart Cozumel at approximately midnight. Guests were also informed of a delayed arrival back in Mobile, Alabama, today (March 10). The Carnival cruise ship eventually arrived at around 12:15 PM today, and it’s not known if this will delay embarkation for the following voyage.

First Return Cruise From Mobile

Carnival Ecstasy departed Mobile on March 5 on the first sailing guest cruise from the port in two years. It was also the first time sailing with guests onboard since the Carnival suspended operations in March 2020. It was a five-night itinerary with just one call in Cozumel, Mexico.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The voyage was part of Carnival’s sailabration cruises for the cruise line’s 50th birthday celebrations. The ship was part of a seven-ship meet-up with six other Carnival ships at sea in the Western Caribbean between Cozumel and Costa Maya.

It comes as Carnival Ecstasy is sailing its final season, as the ship is leaving the fleet at the end of its October 10 voyage from Mobile. What happens next is unknown, but the hope is that she isn’t scrapped.

The Carnival cruise ship operates a four- and five-day itinerary from the port to the Western Caribbean through October 10, 2022. The four-day sailings include a visit to Cozumel, and the five-day sailings include Cozumel and Costa Maya or Progreso.