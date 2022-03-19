Carnival Donates to Support Relief Efforts for Ukraine

As a company that has always relied on crew members from Ukraine and Russia, the Russian invasion has directly impacted many different crew members. For that reason, Carnival Cruise Line and Carnival Corporation, through the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, committed funds to help those in need.

The monies donated will go a long way in helping those in need and providing organizations such as World Central Kitchen, Direct Relief, and UNICEF with vital medical and humanitarian aid to help Ukrainian refugees displaced or forced to flee abroad.

Carnival and Arison Family Pledge Funds To Refugees

The situation in Ukraine has heavily affected the thousands of Ukrainian and Russian crew members working onboard the Carnival ships. Uncertainty on the situation in their hometowns, having to worry about friends and families, is a situation that no crew member wants to go through.

“We stand for peace and our hearts go out to everyone whose lives have been upended by the invasion of Ukraine,” said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation. “We have crew members from 145 countries and we sail with guests from nations around the globe, so we feel deeply the human impact of this humanitarian crisis and we join many others in supporting relief efforts.”

Carnival Offices in Miami (Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock)

Carnival Cruise Line donates $50,000 to World Central Kitchen, which has been a significant factor in providing meals to families on the run in Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary. Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises donated medical supplies and medicines to support the treatment of injuries and common diseases in Ukraine.

Carnival Corporation’s Chairman Micky Arison and his wife Madeleine dedicated $1 million to each to the following organizations:

World Central Kitchen : providing fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home

: providing fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home Direct Relief : providing medical aid, medicines, and supplies to people displaced within Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries.

: providing medical aid, medicines, and supplies to people displaced within Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries. UNICEF USA: working with partners to reach vulnerable children and families with essential services – including health, education, protection, water, and sanitation – as well as life-saving supplies

Challenging Times For Ukrainian and Russian Crew Members

The crew members’ difficult times were reiterated by Carnival Cruise Line’s president, Christine Duffy, last week. She made clear that the crew members onboard are there to support their families and build up a good life for themselves.

Photo Credit: fitzcrittle / Shutterstock

Whether they are from Russia or Ukraine is not important according to Duffy: “Carnival is proud of the diversity and inclusiveness of our team, which proudly hail from 120 countries around the globe. Some of them are directly impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

“We have both Russian and Ukrainian nationals across our fleet — none of whom have anything to do with the invasion, but all of them concerned about their family and friends back home.”

Over the last weeks, the situation in Ukraine has caused massive disruptions for crew members, but also guests and the cruise lines. Several companies have decided to cancel their Baltic Season, and some crew members have disembarked ships to go home via nearby countries such as Poland.

The support from Carnival to the affected areas is not just needed; it is also a sign of respect towards the thousands of crew members who have worked onboard Carnival’s ships over the years. And who have been an integral part of building up the company to what it is today.