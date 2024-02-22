Carnival Details Immersive Features on Newest Ship

Carnival Cruise Line is showing off some details of a new fun zone aboard its latest ship Carnival Jubilee. Among the features of the “Currents” area is a “Fun Sub” that provides guests with a close-up look at the underwater world.

Virtual Sub Ride Awaits Guests on Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Cruise Line is pulling back the curtain to show cruising fans some features of its new “Currents” zone onboard Carnival Jubilee.

Currents is one of two new zones on the vessel. Located on Decks 6 and 7, it features an underwater theme with large LED windows and an advanced sound design to give the area a theatrical feel.

The biggest reveal in Currents is “Seaquest: A Fun Sub Adventure,” which features six LED portals and a wavelike 100-foot LED ceiling designed to make guests feel they’re taking a journey on an actual sub.

“Seaquest is a truly first-of-its-kind experience that brings together the real and fantastical to create an exciting onboard excursion,” said Glenn Aprile, senior director of brand experience and product development for Carnival Cruise Line.

Among the encounters depicted in Seaquest include a visit to a neon-glowing grotto, an encounter with a jellyfish school, and a face-to-face call with “cosmic whale sharks,” the cruise line announced.

Other features include “Change the Current,” which allows guests to change the zone into different underwater worlds, such as the penguin-friendly world of Antarctica or the color-filled majesty of coral reefs.

“As they adventure through the world created for Seaquest, guests will see the Carnival Seacation resort, explore a neon glowing grotto, encounter a giant jellyfish school, navigate among cosmic whale sharks and journey to the kingdom of The Golden Mermaid, which helps tell the story behind one of the unique new venues created for Carnival Jubilee,” added Aprile.

Kids can also design their own sea creatures on the screens using the “Create a Fish” area. In the evenings, Currents focuses on memorable dinners at Emeril’s Bistro 717 and craft cocktails at Dr. Inks Ph.D and The Golden Mermaid.

Two New Zones on Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Jubilee is set to celebrate its official naming ceremony on February 24. The ship, which was named Best New Cruise Ship in the 2023 Cruise Hive Awards, has been sailing 7-night Western Caribbean voyages from the Texas port to Honduras and Mexico.

The 183,521-gross ton ship accommodates 5,400 guests in double occupancy and up to 6,500 when fully booked.

Carnival Jubilee has six zones on the ship, each with a distinctive theme. “Currents” and “Shores” are the new themes for the vessel. Shores, on Deck 8, is themed around living above the water, with piers, beaches, and boardwalks serving as design inspiration.

Upper Deck of the Carnival Jubilee Currents Zone

Features in Shores include a Ferris wheel-inspired ceiling design, floors in a wood plank style, and eateries offering more casual fare. Currents and Shores are connected by a glass staircase accented with a 3-deck-tall sculpture depicting a school of fish.

The four remaining zones – Grand Central, The Ultimate Playground, Summer Landing, and Lido – are similar to areas onboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.

Carnival Jubilee Revels in Texas Style

Carnival Jubilee, the cruise line’s newest ship, has been making headlines since construction began in 2022 at the Meyer Wert shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. The fleet’s third Excel-class ship runs on a liquified natural gas (LNG) that’s more environmentally stable.

Carnival Jubilee Cruise Ship

The Port of Galveston invested $53 million into its cruise terminal to accommodate Carnival Jubliee, the first new Carnival ship to homeport at the Texas facility. Among the improvements are state-of-the-art gangways, new escalators, and a revamped roof.

The ship itself has many Texas-inspired details, including retail collections with a Western theme and American-inspired clothing lines. When Carnival Jubilee first arrived in Galveston, she was greeted by cowboy-hat-wearing revelers holding welcome signs and waving the Texas state flag.