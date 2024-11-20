Carnival Defends No-Refund Dining Policy After Passengers Never Turn Up

Carnival Cruise Line is standing firm on not issuing a refund for its Chef’s Table Experience to a passenger and two guests who were “too tired” to attend the exclusive dinner aboard a recent cruise.

The controversy began when the former guest complained on social media about the cruise line not refunding her for missing the event on an unidentified voyage.

It turns out, the woman and two additional guests who had pre-booked the special onboard experience, priced between $106 and $141 per person, depending on the voyage, failed to show up for the galley tour, the opening portion of the Chef’s Table limited-seating package.

When contacted by the dining room hostess as to their whereabouts, the group confirmed they would not attend, citing exhaustion from a busy day ashore in Cozumel, Mexico.

Despite their absence, the group requested a refund, which they were denied as it was too late to accommodate other passengers to fill the in-demand experience.

Alleging rude treatment by crew and guest services, the passenger’s online post prompted

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald to weigh in, shedding light on the challenges of accommodating intimate dining events onboard Carnival ships.

“This is why we take the money upfront because before we did, this kind of thing was happening all the time and it was stopping someone else from booking this wonderful culinary experience,” he said.

“If you have a legitimate reason to cancel the Chef’s Table, such as you have missed the ship, then of course we will be sympathetic,” he continued.

“But allegedly cancelling because you spent the day at Three Frogs and a Carlo, wearing an oversized sombrero and enjoying a vat of margaritas is not a valid reason,” he said.

Heald went on to request former Chef’s Table diners share their experiences, with hundreds responding with rave reviews about the three-hour event that includes a tour of the galley, meeting the chefs, and sharing a private, multi-course meal in an intimate setting.

Said one passenger, “It’s not just the amazing food, but also the service, ambiance, and company. I can’t recommend it enough!”

Firm Cancellation Policy for Exclusive Events

The appeal of exclusive onboard experiences like the Chef’s Table partly lies in its limited availability.

With only 12 to 16 seats available per event, this premium offering, hosted by a ship’s Master Executive Chef, delivers an intimate, curated experience that justifies its price tag (and includes gratuity).

Following the galley tour, guests are presented with hors d’oeuvres and have a champagne toast. The dinner continues with an array of tastings, from appetizers to entrees to desserts – all not found on regular dining menus.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

However, exclusivity also means demand is high, and there’s little room for flexibility when it comes to cancellations.

To ensure fairness and avoid wasted opportunities, Carnival Cruise Line requires upfront payment for the Chef’s Table. But this is not taken until 48 hours of the scheduled dinner.

Guests who cancel before that 48-hour window can do so without penalty, as its ships often have a waiting list of guests eager to take on a late reservation.

“There will be a charge of the full price of your dining reservation for cancellations made within 48 hours of your scheduled Chef’s Table reservation or no-show,” Carnival Cruise Line clearly defines – and even highlights – on its website.

This policy extends to reservations at Bonsai Teppanyaki, which is priced at nearly $50 per adult, and Thing 1 & Thing 2 Birthday Breakfast, which is $15 per adult and $10 for children over 11.