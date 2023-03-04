Carnival Cruise Ship Will Offer Transatlantic Voyage After Dry Dock

Carnival Cruise line has announced that the Carnival Glory will embark on a 14-day Transatlantic Carnival Journey voyage in April 2024.

Carnival Glory to Sail Transatlantic Voyage in 2024

Carnival Glory will be sailing a 14-day transatlantic Carnival Journey from Barcelona, Spain, to Port Canaveral, following the cruise ship’s dry dock in Europe in 2024.

Departing on April 18, the itinerary for the 14-day journey includes stops at several popular European destinations, including Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga, and Las Palmas. After several “Fun Days” at sea, the cruise will stop in Bermuda before arriving at her new homeport of Port Canaveral, Florida.

Carnival Glory Cruise Ship (Photo Copyright Melissa Mayntz / Cruise Hive)

The cruise is part of extensive European voyages that the Cruise Line announced earlier this week. Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald announced the newly added voyage on his Facebook page:

“Some really exciting news for me to share with you in the next few hours. Let’s start with this. After her dry dock, Carnival Glory will offer this brilliant 14-day trans-Atlantic cruise to Port Canaveral. So, a few days n the sun in Spain, and then you board the ship for the journey home.”

Carnival Glory was built at the Fincantieri Cantieri Navali Italiani in Italy. At 110,000 gross tons, the ship has a capacity for 2,980 guests based on double occupancy or 3,806 guests at full occupancy. The ship has a total of 1,490 staterooms and is staffed by 1,150 officers and crew members.

Carnival Glory Dry Dock

Currently, the Carnival Glory is sailing 7 Night Western Caribbean and 7 Night Eastern Caribbean cruises from New Orleans. She will conclude her final sailing before dry dock on March 10, 2024, and head into dry dock on March 24. By April 17, the ship will leave the dry dock and sail to Barcelona. It’s not clear what Carnival Cruise Line plans to carry out during the 2024 dry dock onboard Carnival Glory.

In her previous 2022 dry dock, Carnival performed routine hotel maintenance, including cosmetic enhancements, Creams’ Cafe was renamed JavaBlue Cafe, the cruise line replaced Kiosk with Carnival Adventures Store, and expanded the Casino. The cruise ship also received her new red, white and blue livery in a 2021 upgrade.

Following her transatlantic voyage, the vessel will be based out of Port Canaveral and operate three and four-day cruises to the Bahamas, with ports of call including Nassau, Princess Cays, and Bimini. The Carnival Glory will continue to operate Bahamas cruises through April 2025 at least.

What are Carnival Journeys?

Carnival Journeys is a collection of longer cruises with unique itineraries and onboard experiences offered by Carnival Cruise Line. These cruises typically last 9-14 days and visit more off-the-beaten-path ports of call than Carnival’s shorter cruises.

But what exactly can you do during these types of voyages? Carnival Journeys cruises are designed for travelers who want a more immersive and unique cruise experience. There’s never a dull moment, from Q&A sessions with crew members to dancing classes and 80s-themed events.

Carnival Journeys voyages also offer special events, such as lectures by guest speakers and dining experiences featuring local cuisine.

For 2023, Carnival Cruise Line is offering a variety of exciting Carnival Journeys. From a 10-day New Zealand cruise to a 22-day transpacific voyage, these longer cruises provide passengers with unique opportunities to explore destinations worldwide. Carnival also released some impressive itineraries last month.

Closer to home, there is a 14-day Exotic Eastern Caribbean cruise onboard Carnival Dream, departing from Galveston, Texas, on October 21, 2023. Passengers can visit ports such as St. Thomas, San Juan, St. Kitts, St. Maarten, and Grand Turk.