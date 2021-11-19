Carnival Cruise Ship to Shift Homeport in November 2023

Carnival Vista was thrust into the limelight earlier this year, and for a good reason. The Vista-class ship became the first Carnival Cruise Line ship to restart operations post-pandemic.

Although cruises onboard Carnival Vista from Galveston, Texas, have been hugely popular over the last months, she will be sailing towards a new homeport in 2023. The reason for this is the news that the cruise line’s third LNG-powered cruise ship, Carnival Jubilee, will have Galveston as her homeport. As a result, Carnival Vista will be offering cruises from Port Canaveral.

Carnival Vista Heads to Port Canaveral

From October 13, 2023, Carnival Vista will call Port Canaveral her new home. Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald announced this week that the vessel would be switching ports from her regular homeport of Galveston, Texas, to Port Canaveral, Florida.

Also read: Galveston Cruise Terminal: 9 Things You Need to Know

“Good morning again everyone and as you know my mates in Texas were very, very excited that Carnival Jubilee would be calling Galveston home. This is all part of our dancing of the ships and as you will see now we will move Carnival Vista to Port Canaveral in 2023/24 and this brilliant ship will operate 5, 6 and 8 day itineraries.“

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The itineraries for Carnival Vista sailing from Port Canaveral will include a 5-Day Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise, calling at Amber Cove, in the Dominican Republic, Grand Turk, in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and two fun days at sea after sailing from Port Canaveral, and before returning to port.

Another cruise on offer is a 6-day Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise which is essentially the same as the 5-day cruise; however, it offers an additional day in either Half Moon Cay or Nassau, in the Bahamas. The cruise line also has a variety of 8-day cruises that call in places such as San Juan, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Grand Turk, Amber Cove, and more.

Carnival Vista Makes History

Carnival Vista will, of course, always be the first Carnival cruise ship that resumed operations from the United States in July 2021, after the fleet had been sitting still for a good 16 months until Carnival Vista sailed from Galveston on July 3. Since then, cruises onboard the 3,934-passenger cruise ship have been incredibly popular.

Carnival Vista at Port of Galveston (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

With the news that Carnival’s newest LNG-powered cruise ship, the sister ship to Carnival’s Mardi Gras and Celebration, Carnival Jubilee will homeport in Galveston, there really is little reason for the cruise line to keep the vessel in Galveston. The ship will be sailing on her last cruise from Texas on November 4, 2023. This cruise will be calling in Costa Maya, Belize, and Cozumel.

Rendering Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Of course, the addition of Carnival Vista to Port Canaveral will mean another increase in cruise choices. Carnival Cruise Line operates its flagship, Mardi Gras, from Port Canaveral on Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises. The Western itinerary includes three days at sea and visits to Cozumel, Mexico; Costa Maya, Mexico, and Mahogany Bay at Isla Roatan, Honduras.

Also Read: Which Carnival Cruise Ships Have Resumed Operations?

Other ships that operate from Port Canaveral include Carnival Elation, which alternates cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas, making stops in Princess Cays, Nassau, and Resorts World Bimini. Carnival Magic also sails from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.