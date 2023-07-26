Carnival Cruise Ship to Arrive Back to Homeport Early

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked on three sailings of Carnival Pride in 2024 to alert them that the ship will be returning to its homeport earlier than originally scheduled on the itinerary.

While the day of arrival will not change, the earlier arrival may impact guests’ travel plans to return home after their cruise.

Carnival Pride to Have Earlier Return to Baltimore

Guests setting sail aboard one of three sailings of Carnival Pride roundtrip from Baltimore, Maryland in 2024 will be returning to Charm City two hours earlier than initially scheduled on the posted itineraries. Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests to notify them of the relatively minor change.

“We have made a slight adjustment to the itinerary for your cruise – our return to Baltimore will be earlier than previous scheduled. Carnival Pride will now be docking at 8:00 AM instead of 10:00 AM,” the email read.

The impacted itineraries are the May 26, August 18, and September 8 departures in 2024, all of which are 14-night sailings to Greenland and Canada. Each itinerary is identical, with port visits to Nanortalik and Qaqortoq in Greenland; St. Anthony and Corner Brook in Newfoundland; and Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Carnival Pride Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Mario Hagen / Shutterstock)

On each sailing, the last two days of the itinerary are days at sea.

No explanation is provided for why the ship will be returning to Baltimore two hours earlier, but this is the exact same itinerary adjustment as was announced for Carnival Legend a couple of weeks ago – also impacting 14-night Greenland and Canada itineraries from Baltimore.

None of the impacted sailings for either ship have any other ports of call adjusted at this time.

It is possible the overall route returning from Canada and Greenland has been shifted, resulting in the earlier arrival back to Baltimore, or else Carnival Cruise Line needs to adjust the arrival to accommodate other marine traffic or port operations along that route. Because no other sailings have been similarly adjusted, it is unlikely that the change is due to major Baltimore port projects or schedules.

It should be noted that this shift has nothing at all to do with Carnival Pride‘s recent propulsion difficulties, which have been repaired and are unlikely to be affecting select cruises months in advance.

Carnival Pride is a 88,500-gross ton, Spirit-class vessel, the same as Carnival Legend. As many as 2,124 guests can be welcomed aboard at double occupancy, and up to 2,680 passengers can set sail if the ship is fully booked with all berths filled. Onboard, more than 900 international crew members are available to provide excellent service.

What Guests Should Do

While the first of Carnival Pride‘s impacted sailings is 10 months away, guests can make adjustments to their travel plans now, if necessary. The earlier arrival will mean an earlier debarkation, which can allow guests with flights to select earlier air travel so they can arrive home sooner after their cruise if desired.

Carnival Pride Cruise Ship (Photo Copyright: Mario Hagen / Shutterstock)

Guests who will drive to the port or use public transportation or ride share services may want to investigate possible alternatives or time adjustments as they leave Carnival Pride, to avoid delays as they wait for later transportation.

Similarly, guests who were already concerned about possible tight schedules on debarkation morning will now have more breathing room in the timing of their earlier than expected arrival, which can make managing heavy morning traffic or early flights more feasible and relaxing after their oceangoing getaway.

Cruise lines always have the right to adjust itineraries for safety or operational needs at any time. Guests booked on any upcoming sailings from any cruise line should stay in close contact with their travel agent or the cruise line to be updated on any itinerary changes or adjustments as their departure date approaches.