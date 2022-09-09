Carnival Cruise Ship Skips Another Port Due to Tropical Storm

Carnival Panorama, which has had its current 7-night Mexican Riviera itinerary already upended by Hurricane Kay, is now skipping a call in Ensenada due to the storm’s continued impact on local weather conditions.

While the storm has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, high winds and rough seas have made it unsafe to dock in Ensenada, and the ship will instead enjoy a day at sea on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Ensenada Visit Canceled

Carnival Panorama was not initially scheduled to visit Ensenada on the current sailing, but instead was planned to visit Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan, and Cabo San Lucas.

Earlier in the cruise, however, as Tropical Storm Kay strengthened into Hurricane Kay, the ship’s itinerary was dramatically altered and ports shifted and canceled to keep the vessel and everyone aboard safe.

The visit to Ensenada was an addition to the altered itinerary, since Puerto Vallarta had to be canceled. The ship was scheduled to visit Ensenada today, Friday, September 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As the storm progressed, however, the port visit has been canceled due to ongoing high winds and waves that make docking conditions unsuitable.

Instead, Carnival Panorama is spending an additional day at sea before the scheduled return to Long Beach, California, on Saturday, September 10. There is no delay expected for the ship to return to her homeport, nor are there any alterations announced for the ship’s next itinerary, which is also a 7-night Mexican Riviera itinerary.

At this time, tracking data shows Carnival Panorama cruising north on her return to Long Beach at a leisurely 10 knots (11.5 miles per hour).

Guests onboard the Vista-class ship have reported windy and rainy conditions, with upper outside deck areas closed for safety, including the adults-only Serenity retreat on deck 15. The main pools have also been closed and partially drained for safety reasons.

During these types of conditions, the ship’s Cruise Director, Fun Squad, and other entertainment staff generally work to offer more indoor activities for passengers to enjoy, including trivia challenges and other games, dance lessons, craft projects, live music, and more.

The 133,868-gross-ton Carnival Panorama can accommodate 4,008 guests when at double occupancy, and as many as 5,146 passengers when fully booked. The ship is also home to more than 1,400 international crew members who strive to provide excellent service no matter what the sailing conditions.

Storm Impacts Mexico

Kay has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, but is currently showing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles (80 kilometers) per hour. The center of the storm is just off the coast of the Baja peninsula, approximately 130 miles (209 kilometers) south of Ensenada.

Tropical Storm Kay (Image Courtesy: NOAA)

The storm’s wind field, however, is extensive and tropical storm force winds are likely to be felt as far north as Tijuana, well beyond Ensenada. Carnival Panorama is now cruising well outside the storm’s wind field.

Other cruise ships in the region, including Royal Caribbean International’s Navigator of the Seas and Princess Cruises’ Sapphire Princess, are also taking appropriate precautions to avoid the storm’s effects, including itinerary and route alterations as necessary.