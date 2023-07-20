Carnival Cruise Ship Serves a Dish One Passenger Didn’t Expect

A recent Carnival Cruise Line dish is getting attention for all the wrong reasons. A five-second TikTok video has gone viral after showcasing an enchilada order with what appears to be processed cheese on top in a bed of light green sauce, and viewers don’t seem appetized.

Carnival Sunshine Serves Up Enchiladas in Viral Video

On July 17, TikToker Mrscheatham20 posted a short clip from a recent Carnival Sunshine cruise. It’s possible that the user was on a five-night Bahamas cruise to Nassau and Half Moon Cay from Monday, July 17, through Saturday, July 22. However, the date of the cruise isn’t specified, so this could also be a video from an even earlier sailing.

The clip is paired with the popular James Cameron movie Titanic flute fail sound and features a good look at the woman’s meal as the camera zooms in and out. The video has 1.3 million views and 90,900 likes so far and counting. You can watch the video below:

“When you ask for the enchiladas on your Carnival cruise,” the video reads. The clip is also paired with a caption: “Not the two slices of cheese on top #carnivalcruise #cruisetok #cruise #cruiseship #fyp #carnivalsunshine2023.“

In the video, the enchiladas, which appeared to be slightly burnt, are topped with what may be processed American cheese slices or slices of cheddar or another cheese and sprinkled with tomatoes and onions. The dish sat on a bed of a light green liquid in a white bowl.

The entree doesn’t seem to appeal to the masses, as many of the comments have a negative view of Carnival’s unique version of enchiladas. “In a puddle of Gatorade,” one TikToker wrote. “Frozen taquitos with Kraft, Lol,” another user joked.

The Enchiladas Dish

Enchiladas are usually cooked with meat, which can be chicken or beef, and cheese, wrapped in tortillas, and topped with various ingredients, such as enchilada sauce, cheese, salsa verde, and spices. The dish comes from Mexico and is especially popular on cruises that sail to popular ports in the country, including Cozumel and Costa Maya.

In the comments, it was speculated that the entree came from the main dining room, which is one of many dining options on the Carnival ship. Based on other dishes visible in the clip, which include Carnival’s bread and butter dish used in the main dining room, we can conclude this most likely occurred in the ship’s main onboard restaurant.

It’s possible that this was just a one-off, and other guests ordering enchiladas may have had a much more enticing version closer to the version below:

Enchilada (Photo Credit: Bartosz Luczak / Shutterstock)

Along with the main dining room, cruisers can grab a meal at Ji Ji Asian Kitchen, Shake Spot, Pizzeria del Capitano, BlueIguana Cantina, Guy’s Burger Joint, and more. The BlueIguana Cantina also serves enchiladas, so it’s possible the entree was from there as well.

Carnival recently announced that several of its ships are getting new main dining room menus, including special entrees from Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse. The new menus will be installed on every ship by 2024, and Carnival Sunshine will get its chance to feature the new menus in August.

Despite not having the dish as expected, the Carnival Sunshine remains a popular vessel, especially as she sails to the Bahamas.

The Carnival Sunshine currently sails out of Charleston, South Carolina, on four, five, six, and eight-day sailings to the Bahamas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Saint Maarten, and Puerto Rico.

The 102,853 gross-ton Carnival cruise ship features 1,501 staterooms and can hold 3,758 passengers at maximum capacity, so it’s on the smaller side as far as cruise ships are concerned.

It’s designed with 14 decks and has been refurbished several times to include many Carnival favorites, including the RedFrog Pub, Alchemy Bar, Havana Bar, and the Carnival Seaside Theater.