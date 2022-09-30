Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Sydney After Nearly Three Years

Carnival Splendor arrived in Sydney, Australia, on September 30, the first cruise ship in nearly three years to do so with international passengers. The vessel received a presidential welcome from Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy, who traveled across the Pacific Ocean to join in the celebrations.

The Carnival cruise ship completed a 23-day transpacific cruise, during which guests had the chance to experience the beautiful sights and sounds of the Pacific islands. She will begin her Australian cruises tomorrow, October 1, from Sydney.

Christine Duffy Welcomes Carnival Splendor Down Under

After a 23-day transpacific cruise that departed Seattle, Washington, on September 6, Carnival Splendor has arrived in her homeport Sydney, Australia. In the past 23 days, guests got to experience everything the pacific has to offer with visits to Hawaii, Fiji, and a crossing of the international date line.

Carnival Splendor is the first cruise ship in almost three years to arrive Down Under, carrying international guests onboard. Australia has been largely locked down for most of the Pandemic, only opening up for domestic cruises in the past months.

As she arrived in Sydney harbor, Carnival Splendor was escorted by sister-brand P&O Cruises Australia’s ship Pacific Adventure before sailing past the landmark Sydney Opera House and arriving at the Port of Sydney. Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line’s President, was on hand to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Christine Duffy: “Escorted by Pacific Adventure, Carnival Splendor’s return to Sydney Harbour was a stunning moment to see and one we’ve been waiting for.”

“The return of Carnival Splendor to Sydney is a milestone achievement, not just for us, but for the Australian cruising industry. Her arrival marks the first cruise ship to enter Australian waters with international passengers in nearly three years.”

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Splendor is a 113,300 gross tons Splendor-class cruise ship built in 2008. She has space for 3012 guests at double occupancy, which are taken care of by some 1,150 crew members. The ship operated in Australia between 2019 and 2020 before the pandemic forced Carnival to reposition the ship to Alaska earlier this year.

First of Two Carnival Cruise Ships to be Based in Australia

On October 1, Carnival Splendor will be sailing on the first Australian cruise for a Carnival Cruise Line ship since the start of the pandemic. During the first 4-day cruise, she will visit Moreton Island and return to Sydney on October 5.

Following cruises onboard Carnival Splendor from Sydney range in length between three and ten days. From her base in Southern Australia, the ship will visit several popular destinations, such as the Great Barrier Reef and Tasmania, and several 3-day tester cruises where the ship will remain at sea.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

From November, she will also sail to New Zealand and several Pacific Islands such as Lifou, New Caledonia, and Mystery Island, Vanuatu.

Carnival Splendor will be joined by a second Carnival Cruise Line vessel, the most recent addition to Carnival’s fleet, Carnival Luminosa:

Christine Duffy: “Splendor’s return also kick-starts an exciting time for Carnival Cruise Line as it celebrates ten years in Australia in October, and Brisbane being the first to experience our newest ship, Carnival Luminosa, in November.”

The Costa by Carnival ship will be based in Brisbane. She recently departed from dry dock in Palermo, Italy, where she was extensively refurbished to transform into a Carnival Cruise ship.