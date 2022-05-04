Carnival Cruise Ship Responds to Distress Signal From Sailboat

The Carnival Breeze cruise ship responded to a distress signal during its four-day Western Caribbean sailing. The vessel assisted the Mexican navy in a successful rescue operation.

Carnival Breeze Rescue

The Dream-class ship was en route to its first port of call in Cozumel, Mexico when it picked up a distress signal approximately five nautical miles from its course on Tuesday morning. Carnival Cruise Line confirmed to Cruise Hive that it was a small sailboat named Carpe Vinum that needed urgent help.

The cruise line said, “Early Tuesday morning as the ship was en route to Cozumel, Carnival Breeze received a distress signal from a sailboat, named “Carpe Vinum,” that was approximately five nautical miles from their route.”

After picking up the signal, the Carnival Breeze diverted to assist while sailing in the Yucatan channel. The large cruise ship waited near the Carpe Vinum until the Mexican navy arrived to pick the passengers up from the sailboat.

According to passengers on board the Carnival Breeze, three people were rescued by the navy from the sailboat, and everyone remained safe. The rescue occurred at approximately 3:30 AM. Carnival said, “Having successfully completed the operation, Carnival Breeze proceeded to Cozumel.”

Adjusted Itinerary for the Carnival Cruise Ship

The Carnival cruise ship arrived in Cozumel later on Tuesday morning as part of its four-day voyage, which departed Galveston, Texas, on May 1. The voyage was originally scheduled to be a five-day cruise and include a visit to Progreso in Mexico.

The shortened itinerary was due to the Carnival Breeze arriving at the Port of Galveston a day later after completing a transatlantic journey from Dry Dock in Cadiz, Spain. After waiting for the sister ship Carnival Dream to depart the terminal in Galveston, Carnival Breeze eventually departed on the adjusted itinerary.

Previous Carnival Breeze Rescue (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Cruise ships are often involved in rescue operations as per maritime law. It’s not the first time the Carnival Breeze has been involved in a rescue operation. The vessel aided a distressed sailboat in November 2021 while sailing back to Galveston, Texas. The ship brought onboard three people and two dogs.

More recently, in early April 2022, the sister ship Carnival Magic was involved in a rescue operation off the Florida coast. The ship assisted the US Coast Guard in rescuing a stranded mariner approximately 69 miles off Port Canaveral.