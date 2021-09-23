Carnival Cruise Ship Officially Takes New Name During Dry Dock Transformation

The multi-million dollar transformation of Carnival Victory into Carnival Radiance is finally in the final stages, and now the cruise ship has been officially renamed. It comes as the Carnival cruise ship is undergoing a major dry dock in Cadiz, Spain, after delays due to the global suspension of operations.

Hello Carnival Radiance!

We’ve been reporting on the transformation of Carnival Victory into Carnival Radiance for years already. After delays due to the suspensions of operations, the ship is finally in the final stages of its dry dock. The cruise line has also announced that the ship is now finally named Carnival Radiance.

“The transformation of Carnival Victory has been in the works for quite some time but we’re delighted that she can now be officially be called Carnival Radiance — the newest member of our fleet,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival Radiance features all of our most popular spaces and provides a truly unique and exciting vacation option for the Southern California short cruise market.”

Carnival Radiance Transformation (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

The ship is currently undergoing a $200 million bow-to-stern upgrade at the shipyard in Cadiz, Spain. The vessel is receiving tons of new features, including all the popular FUN 2.0 enhancements already seen across the fleet. Carnival Radiance is also receiving 110 new guest suites and staterooms, along with expanded retail spaces.

Another highlight will be the new Big Chicken restaurant created by Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal that debuted on Mardi Gras earlier this year.

One of the biggest highlights of the transformation is the new name on the hull and the shiny new red, white and blue livery, which has already rolled out to five cruise ships during their dry docks.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Departs for the U.S. in October 2021

Once complete, the Carnival cruise ship will depart the shipyard in Spain on October 18 and begin a seven-week journey to her new homeport in Long Beach, California, to join Carnival Panorama.

During the journey, the vessel will make stops in Miami and transit the Panama Canal. Once the ship arrives at the Port of Long Beach, a yet-to-be-detailed ceremony will take place to mark the beginning of service of the newly transformed ship.

Carnival Radiance will begin cruises from Long Beach on December 13, 2021, and will become the final ship in the fleet to resume this year. She will offer three- and four-day cruises to Baja Mexico. The three-day option will depart on Fridays and include a visit to Ensenada, Mexico. The four-day itinerary will depart the Long Beach Cruise Terminal Monday’s calling at Ensenada and Catalinas Island.

Along with Carnival Radiance, there will be two other Carnival cruise ships sailing from Long Beach. Carnival Panorama already restarted on August 21, 2021. Carnival Miracle will also begin cruises from the port on September 27, 2021.

The 101,509 gross ton Carnival Radiance will become the third Sunshine-class cruise ship and follows previous significant transformations. Carnival Destiny became Carnival Sunshine in 2013, and Carnival Triumph became Carnival Sunrise in 2019.