Carnival Cruise Ship Itinerary Adjustments and Port Replacements

Carnival Cruise Line has sent out a communication to guests booked on Carnival Pride sailings in the UK. The cruise line has adjusted three sailings, two in July and one in August, including replacing one port and timing changes.

Carnival Pride Itinerary Changes

Guests booked on Carnival Pride sailings have been informed of itinerary changes. The cruise line has changed three sailings for the ship’s British Isles departures, including the July 10 and 22 voyages and the August 12 sailing.

Carnival Pride’s 12-day sailing which departs the Port of Dover in England on July 10, 2022, will no longer visit the Isle of Skye in Scotland on July 18.

The vessel will replace Portree on the Isle of Skye with a call at Stornoway in Scotland on the same day, arriving at 7:00 AM and departing at 4:00 PM. All the other ports in Iceland, Northern Ireland, and Wales on the July 10 sailing will remain the same, but with some modified times.

Photo Credit: Eric Broder Van Dyke / Shutterstock

The scheduled call to Skye has been removed for the July 22 nine-day departure, which is also out of Dover. Carnival Pride is replacing the call with Stornoway in Scotland on the same day, July 26, with arrival at 8:00 AM and departure time of 4:00 PM.

There is also an itinerary change for the ship’s August 12 nine-day departure from Dover. Carnival Pride’s call in Skye, Scotland, has been removed on August 14 and replaced with Holyhead in Wales on the same day, with arrival at 8:00 AM and departure at 5:00 PM.

Carnival Cruise Line did not provide a reason for the itinerary change, but changes often occur related to general scheduling and port agreements. In this case, the replacement ports are tender stops, the same as Portree at the Isle of Skye.

Busy Season in Europe for Carnival Pride

The Spirit-class cruise ship is the first in the fleet to sail in Europe since the industry-wide suspension in March 2020. Carnival Pride will also become the first in the fleet to return to the British Isles since suspensions.

The ship is currently sailing out of Barcelona, Spain, and will begin cruising from Dover on June 10, 2022, which will even have some itineraries visiting Iceland.

Photo Credit: Ruth Peterkin / Shutterstock.com

The ship will reposition back to the US with a transatlantic crossing departing from Lisbon, Portugal, on October 30 and ending in Tampa, Florida, on November 12. Carnival Pride will then spend the winter season sailing from Florida until returning across the Atlantic for summer 2023.

Carnival also recently informed guests of the protocols for Pride’s departures in Europe. In addition to the vaccination requirements, the cruise line says, “all guests 12 years and older who are fully vaccinated and are more than 6 months past the date of the last dose of their initial vaccine series, will need to show proof of having received a booster in order to sail.”

Testing is also required for Carnival Pride sailings, taken no earlier than three days before departure. This can be a PCR or antigen test. It is essential to check through all the protocols that Carnival communicates well in advance of the cruise departure.

Carnival Pride is 88,500 gross tons with a guest capacity of 2,124 at double occupancy.