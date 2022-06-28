Carnival Cruise Ship Guests Cause Trouble on New York Sailing

Carnival Magic had a special welcoming committee as she returned to Manhattan’s West Side from an 8-day Caribbean cruise. During her time at sea, an altercation involving several guests led to the New York Police Department starting an investigation into what had happened.

The Carnival cruise ship only recently started operations from New York City, sailing on a series of eight-night Caribbean cruises and 4-night Bermuda voyages.

NYPD Investigates Nightclub Altercation

While nearly all guests enjoy their cruise and nothing untoward happens while onboard, that is not always the case. During an eight-night cruise to the eastern Caribbean that started on June 20, several guests got involved in an argument that ultimately led to ship security having to intervene.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

According to a Carnival spokesperson, the issue evolved on Monday evening as Carnival Magic made her way back to Pier 90 on Manhattan’s West Side:

“Last night while Carnival Magic was returning to New York, a number of guests were involved in an altercation in a nightclub,” said Matt Lupoli, Senior Manager of Public Relations.

“Thankfully no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened. The ship arrived as scheduled this morning and authorities were notified and met the ship to interview suspects and witnesses and conduct an investigation.”

The nightclub, which is a feature onboard all of Carnival’s cruise ships, is a popular spot to celebrate the end of the voyage. Unfortunately, not all guests enjoyed the evening as much as is usually the case.

According to the NYPD, before the Carnival Magic arrived in the New York-New Jersey area, an argument broke out in the nightclub around 5:20 a.m. Although it began as a minor scuffle between two people, several others soon joined.

The authorities were called in by Carnival Cruise Line to deal with those involved. While cruise ships are known to be fun places, especially Carnival’s fun ships, it is not uncommon for events such as these to happen, especially late at night when people are tired, and alcohol is involved.

Luckily for those onboard for the fun, the ship’s security teams are well-trained to deal with these situations.

Carnival Magic From New York City

Carnival Magic only arrived in the Big Apple on Thursday, June 16. Making the voyage that ended today, June 28, only the second from New York City. The 128,048 gross tons cruise ship can welcome 3,690 guests at double occupancy.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The arrival in New York by Carnival Magic also marked the completion of Carnival’s homeport project, which includes ships sailing from no less than 14 US homeports, more than any other US-based cruise line.

Throughout the summer, Carnival Magic will sail on a series of four- and six-night Bermuda cruises and eight-night Eastern Caribbean cruises. The Bermuda sailings will include more time to enjoy King’s Wharf and all that Bermuda has to offer.

The eight-night Caribbean cruises will call in Amber Cove, Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Thomas, and Carnival Cruise Line’s private island in The Bahamas, Half Moon Cay. The ship will also be sailing two New England cruises in September that will bring the vessel to places such as New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.