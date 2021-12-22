Search
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line News

Carnival Cruise Ship Denied to Make Scheduled Call at Bonaire

Carnival Freedom is denied to make its scheduled call at Bonaire on December 22, due to positive cases among the crew.

By Emrys Thakkar

Affiliate Disclaimer

Modified Date:
Carnival Freedom Cruise Ship
Photo Credit: SeregaSibTravel / Shutterstock

Local authorities in Bonaire denied Carnival Freedom to make its scheduled call in Bonaire on December 22 due to COVID cases among the crew. It comes when cruise destinations are worried about cruise ships bringing the new Omicron variant and cruise lines increasing protocols to keep guests and crew safe.

Bonaire Denies Carnival Freedom

With the worry of the new Omicron variant, cruise ports are starting to deny cruise ships, including the Carnival Freedom in Kralendijk, Bonaire. According to a local report, Harbour Master Gunter Flanegin confirmed that in consultation with Public Health, it was decided not to allow passengers from Carnival cruise ship in Bonaire, resulting in the vessel being asked to keep away and not to dock.

Kralendijk, Bonaire
Kralendijk, Bonaire (Photo Credit: Paulo Miguel Costa / Shutterstock)

Even though the cruise lines are not releasing any COVID numbers, it is known that 2.5% of crew members have tested positive onboard Carnival Freedom. When the ship made a call in Willemstad, Curacao, a day earlier on December 21, Bonaire authorities were also informed about the positive cases.

Also Read: Carnival Panorama Call in Mexico Cancelled Due to Testing Requirement

Carnival Freedom is currently sailing an eight-day Southern Caribbean voyage that departed Miami, Florida, on December 18, 2021. There are fours days at sea during the cruise, along with three ports of call.

The call at Curacao went ahead but had a slightly delayed departure. With the call in Bonaire cancelled, there are now questions about whether the scheduled visit to Aruba tomorrow (December 23) will go ahead.

Carnival Freedom Cruise Ship
Photo: Copyright Cruise Hive

CDC Raises Warning for Bonaire

It comes just as Bonaire was elevated back to level 4 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It means that the CDC now advisers to avoid all travel to the Caribbean cruise destination, but if travel is a must, then travelers should make sure they are fully vaccinated.

The island has also heightened its travel restrictions, including the travel bubble between the Dutch Caribbean islands of St. Maarten, Curacao, and Bonaire. The travel gateway has now been closed due to growing concerns about the Omicron variant.

CDC Travel Advisory
CDC Travel Advisory

It also comes as the government increases general travel requirements. Starting from December 22, 2021, travelers 12 years and above entering Bonaire will have to show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure to the island. There is also a self-test requirement that travelers must take on the same day as arrival after entering the Caribbean nation.

Carnival Freedom returned to service from PortMiami in Florida on October 9, 2021. The vessel is scheduled to end the current voyager back in Miami on December 26, Boxing Day.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more facts are known.

Carnival Freedom Cruise Ship

Feel free to discuss this topic and all things cruise at our new boards. A place where readers can ask questions, help their fellow cruisers and general cruise discussions on cruise lines and ports.

And if you like, feel free to cast your vote in the 2021 Cruise Ship Awards covering a range of categories, including best cruise ship and best cruise line.

CRUISE HIVE NEWSLETTER

Expert cruise tips and news! We'll send you weekly newsletters to your inbox with the latest cruise news and tips.

RELATED CRUISE NEWS

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2021. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Carnival Freedom Cruise Ship
Copy link
CopyCopied