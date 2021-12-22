Carnival Cruise Ship Denied to Make Scheduled Call at Bonaire

Local authorities in Bonaire denied Carnival Freedom to make its scheduled call in Bonaire on December 22 due to COVID cases among the crew. It comes when cruise destinations are worried about cruise ships bringing the new Omicron variant and cruise lines increasing protocols to keep guests and crew safe.

Bonaire Denies Carnival Freedom

With the worry of the new Omicron variant, cruise ports are starting to deny cruise ships, including the Carnival Freedom in Kralendijk, Bonaire. According to a local report, Harbour Master Gunter Flanegin confirmed that in consultation with Public Health, it was decided not to allow passengers from Carnival cruise ship in Bonaire, resulting in the vessel being asked to keep away and not to dock.

Even though the cruise lines are not releasing any COVID numbers, it is known that 2.5% of crew members have tested positive onboard Carnival Freedom. When the ship made a call in Willemstad, Curacao, a day earlier on December 21, Bonaire authorities were also informed about the positive cases.

Carnival Freedom is currently sailing an eight-day Southern Caribbean voyage that departed Miami, Florida, on December 18, 2021. There are fours days at sea during the cruise, along with three ports of call.

The call at Curacao went ahead but had a slightly delayed departure. With the call in Bonaire cancelled, there are now questions about whether the scheduled visit to Aruba tomorrow (December 23) will go ahead.

CDC Raises Warning for Bonaire

It comes just as Bonaire was elevated back to level 4 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It means that the CDC now advisers to avoid all travel to the Caribbean cruise destination, but if travel is a must, then travelers should make sure they are fully vaccinated.

The island has also heightened its travel restrictions, including the travel bubble between the Dutch Caribbean islands of St. Maarten, Curacao, and Bonaire. The travel gateway has now been closed due to growing concerns about the Omicron variant.

CDC Travel Advisory

It also comes as the government increases general travel requirements. Starting from December 22, 2021, travelers 12 years and above entering Bonaire will have to show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure to the island. There is also a self-test requirement that travelers must take on the same day as arrival after entering the Caribbean nation.

Carnival Freedom returned to service from PortMiami in Florida on October 9, 2021. The vessel is scheduled to end the current voyager back in Miami on December 26, Boxing Day.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more facts are known.