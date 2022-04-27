Carnival Cruise Ship Delay Results In Shortened Itinerary

Carnival Cruise Line has informed guests booked on the Carnival Breeze that the April 30 sailing from Galveston has been shortened. After a transatlantic journey from her dry dock, the vessel is delayed in arriving back in Galveston, Texas.

Carnival Breeze Sailing is Shortened

Carnival Breeze will be arriving in Galveston a day later than scheduled after it took longer than expected to cross the Atlantic after completing her dry dock in Cadiz, Spain. As a result, the Carnival cruise ship’s first voyage from the Port of Galveston has been shortened from a five-day cruise to a four-day cruise.

In the letter sent to impacted guests, Carnival Cruise Line said, “The ship will be arriving into Galveston a day later than scheduled. As a result, the voyage will now operate as a 4-day cruise departing on Sunday, 05/01/22, with a visit to Cozumel, Mexico.”

Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock.com

The Dream-class vessel was scheduled to sail a five-day itinerary departing on April 30, including calls Progreso and Cozumel in Mexico. The shortened cruise will now be departing a day later on Sunday, May 1, and will only include a port of call in Cozumel.

With the departure of Carnival Breeze on Sunday, it has also resulted in the need to use the same cruise terminal as Carnival Dream, which is also departing on the same day (May 1).

Read Also: Galveston Cruise Terminal – 9 Things You Need to Know

Carnival Cruise Line is asking Carnival Dream guests to arrive at the terminal in Galveston 30 minutes earlier than their pre-selected arrival appointments. The ship will be departing at 3:00 PM, and all guests have to be on board no later than 2:00 PM. The cruise line has also said that the last airport shuttles will leave both airports at noon.

Once Carnival Breeze positions at the terminal, embarkation will begin at 3:00 PM, and all guests will need to be onboard by 6:00 PM.

Impacted Guests

Those guests who are impacted by the shortened Carnival Breeze sailing from the Port of Galveston are being provided a number of options. With the change in itinerary, Carnival is providing a one-day pro-rated refund of the cruise fare and a $50 per person of onboard credit.

Photo Credit: GagliardiPhotography / Shutterstock.com

Guests can choose not to sail the shortened voyage and receive a full refund. There is also up to $200 reimbursement for any expenses associated with non-refundable air change fees,

The 130,000 gross ton Carnival Breeze just completed a dry dock in Cadiz, Spain. The ship first went in on March 19, 2022, and was completed towards the end of April. Crossing the Atlantic has taken longer than expected, resulting in the delayed arrival in Galveston.

During the dry dock, the Carnival Breeze received the new red, white and blue livery, which has been gradually rolling out across the fleet. There were also various updates and maintenance to the ship.