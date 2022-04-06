Carnival Cruise Ship Changes Itinerary for Repairs

Guests on the upcoming April 10 sailing of Carnival Glory will not be visiting Mahogany Bay on Isla Roatan, Honduras, as planned, due to necessary repairs to the ship’s docking equipment. Instead, the itinerary has been altered to visit Progreso, Mexico, though the other ports of call and the number of days at sea remain the same.

Carnival Glory Changes Itinerary

In an email sent to booked guests, Carnival Cruise Line has notified passengers for the April 10, 2022 cruise aboard Carnival Glory that an itinerary change is necessary.

“The ship is experiencing an issue that is affecting its docking machinery and our team is working on the repairs,” the email read. “The work will continue during the cruise and, as a result, it is necessary to replace our call on Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan, with a visit to Progreso, Mexico, on Friday, April 15.”

Carnival Glory is scheduled for a 7-day Western Caribbean sailing, departing New Orleans on Sunday, April 10. The ship’s original itinerary was to have begun with a day at sea, followed by a long day in Cozumel on Tuesday, April 12.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Wednesday and Thursday were also planned as port days, in Belize and Roatan respectively, followed by two days at sea before returning to New Orleans on April 17.

With the necessary change, the ship’s new itinerary will still begin with a day at sea, Tuesday in Cozumel, and Wednesday in Belize. Thursday will now be a day at sea, with Friday in Progreso and Saturday still as a day at sea to wrap up the cruise before arriving back in New Orleans on Sunday morning.

Carnival Glory will be in Progreso from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., which is one hour longer than the planned time to have been spent in Roatan.

“We apologize for this unexpected change of plans and thank you for your understanding. We look forward to welcoming you aboard for a FUN and memorable cruise,” the email read.

While no further details have been given about the need for the change, Mahogany Bay and Progreso have different docking procedures and maneuvering needs for ships arriving at each port.

Scheduled commercial and passenger traffic at each port could also impact how a ship approaches the facility, and mechanical trouble can affect how easily a ship can safely dock.

Photo Credit: Port NOLA

Furthermore, Progreso is home to a repair facility by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, the same company which built Carnival Glory in 2003.

This change is the same as was made for the ship’s March 27 sailing, when Roatan was also replaced with Progreso. That was the first itinerary change related to these repairs.

At that time, the cruise line explained, “When Carnival Glory returns to New Orleans on Sunday, our team will be commencing repair work on the ship’s docking machinery. The work will continue during the cruise and, as a result, it is necessary to replace our call on Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan, with a visit to Progreso, Mexico.”

No changes have been announced for the ship’s next cruise, departing April 17 and visiting Montego Bay, Jamaica; Georgetown, Grand Cayman; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Shore Tours Refunded

Carnival Glory guests who have already booked and pre-paid for shore excursions in Mahogany Bay will have those tours automatically canceled and refunded to their Sail & Sign accounts.

Tour options for Progreso are available through the Carnival Hub app, or will be available once guests board the ship on Sunday. Carnival Glory‘s Shore Excursions desk is located on deck 3, outside the ship’s Amber Palace main show lounge.

Carnival Glory is a Conquest-class ship, measuring 952 feet long and weighing in at 110,000 gross tons. The ship can welcome 2,980 passengers at double occupancy, with 1,150 crew members delivering excellent service.