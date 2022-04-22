Search
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line News

Carnival Cruise Ship Begins Sailing From Port Canaveral for First Time

Carnival Freedom begins sailings out of Port Canaveral, Florida for the very first time, on cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

By Emrys Thakkar

Affiliate Disclaimer

Modified Date:
Carnival Freedom in Port Canaveral
Photo Courtesy: Port Canaveral

Carnival Freedom has been welcomed at Port Canaveral for the first time as the ship begins sailings to the Caribbean and The Bahamas. The Carnival cruise ship is now the fourth ship in the fleet to currently homeport from one of the busiest cruise ports in the world.

Carnival Freedom Welcomed at Port Canaveral

The Conquest-class vessel arrived at Port Canaveral, Florida, on April 21 for the very first time. The Carnival cruise ship arrived to begin her inaugural sailing from the port out of Terminal 6. Carnival Freedom will homeport at Port Canaveral year-round.

To mark the historic event with the ship docking at the port, port executives presented Carnival Freedom Capt. Josip Mladina with a plaque commemorating the cruise ship’s first visit to Port Canaveral.

Carnival Freedom in Port Canaveral
Photo Courtesy: Port Canaveral

“We’re excited to welcome Carnival Freedom to the fleet of Carnival cruise ships homeported at Port Canaveral,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “Her arrival adds even more quality cruise sailings available from our Port.  We’re very proud of our longstanding partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, and our collective efforts to provide an exceptional cruising experience.

Also Read: Port Canaveral Cruise Parking – What You Need to Know

Carnival Freedom’s inaugural voyage from the port is a four-day Bahamas cruise, including calls at Nassau and Princess Cays, before returning home on Thursday, April 25.

The vessel will continue to offer four- and five-night itineraries to The Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean. Sailings include visits to Nassau, Princess Cays, Bimini, Freeport, Amber Cove, Grand Turk, and Carnival’s private island of Half Moon Cay.

Carnival Freedom Cruise Ship
Photo Courtesy: Port Canaveral

Having Carnival Freedom join Mardi Gras, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Magic sailing from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean offers yet another option for our guests to enjoy all the fun a Carnival cruise offers from one of our most popular homeports,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“This is an exciting time for Carnival, as we just reached the milestone of our biggest booking week ever and the celebration of our 50th birthday. Our return to full guest operations continues to be successful thanks to our loyal guests and valued partners, like the team at Port Canaveral.”

Four Carnival Cruise Ships From Port Canaveral

Carnival Freedom becomes the fourth ship in the fleet to be homeporting from Port Canaveral. The vessel joins Mardi Gras, Carnival Magic and Carnival Liberty.

Mardi Gras has been based from the port ever since first sailing on July 31, 2021. She is currently the largest ship in the fleet and is powered by LNG. The port can offer LNG refueling capabilities thanks to a new articulated tug and barge (ATB), named Q4K for short at Terminal 3.

Carnival Liberty started sailing from the port in January after spending five weeks sailings from Miami to take over Carnival Horizon cruises. The ship is offering three-day and four-day sailings to The Bahamas.

Carnival Magic has also been operating from Port Canaveral since first resuming guest operations on August 7, 2021. The Dream-class ship is offering a range of Caribbean itineraries and will then reposition to Norfolk, Virginia, in May.

Carnival Freedom will be a good addition to options from the port at 110,000 gross tons and a guest capacity of 2,980 at double occupancy. The ship offers guests favorites such as Guy’s Burger Joints, the Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, and more.

Carnival Freedom in Port Canaveral

Feel free to discuss this topic and all things cruise at our new boards. A place where readers can ask questions, help their fellow cruisers and general cruise discussions on cruise lines and ports. You can also follow us on Twitter.

CRUISE HIVE NEWSLETTER

Expert cruise tips and news! We'll send you weekly newsletters to your inbox with the latest cruise news and tips.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Carnival Freedom in Port Canaveral
Copy link
CopyCopied