Carnival Cruise Ship Becomes First to Return to Montego Bay in Jamaica

The Conquest-class cruise ship Carnival Glory becomes the first to return to Montego Bay in Jamaica on December 1, 2021. It comes as more ships in the fleet return to service, bringing back the fun to many Caribbean destinations.

Carnival Glory Calls at Montego Bay, Jamaica

The cruise restart continues as Carnival Glory becomes the first cruise ship to return to the popular cruise destinations of Montego Bay in Jamaica. The vessel arrived on December 1 following 20-months of no ship visits to the Jamaican port.

Carnival Glory in Montego Bay (Photo Credit: Port Authority Jamaica)

it now makes two ports in Jamaica that Carnival Cruise Line has returned to. In August, Carnival Sunrise was the first cruise ship to restart the cruise industry in Jamaica by calling at Ocho Rios.

Other ports on the islands have also welcomed cruise ships from other lines. Falmouth has been busy with ships from Disney Cruise Line and MSC Cruises, and Port Royal recently received Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam vessel. Port Antonio has also reopened to the cruise industry.

“We are delighted to return to Montego Bay and offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the beauty and charm of this Jamaican port,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “On behalf of Carnival, I would like to thank our partners in Montego Bay for working with us to bring safe cruising and our guests back to Jamaica.”

Passengers Visiting Montego Bay (Photo Credit: Port Authority Jamaica)

For Jamaica, opening another cruise port will be welcome news to the economy, especially local businesses that rely on cruise ship visitors. Guests were allowed to enjoy the day on various controlled tours and browse local craft vendors.

According to The Port Authority of Jamaica, between August 2021, when the Caribbean nation reopened to cruises, and the end of October 2021, 16,237 cruise ship passengers visited across 10 different cruise calls.

More Ports to Come for Carnival Glory

Carnival Glory visited Montego Bay as part of her fourteen-day Panama Canal voyage, which departed New Orleans on November 28. The ship is also making calls at Curacao; Aruba; Limón, Costa Rica; Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Carnival Glory in Montego Bay

The Carnival cruise ship restarted operations for the first time since the industry-wide pause on September 19. Following some delay due to Hurricane Ida, the vessel became the first to resume sailings from the Port of New Orleans.

Carnival Cruise Line already has more than half the fleet back in service, and there will be a further two ships restarting on December 13, 2021. The entire fleet is expected to be back sailing by March 2022.