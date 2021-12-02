Search
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line News

Carnival Cruise Ship Becomes First to Return to Montego Bay in Jamaica

Carnival Glory becomes the first cruise ship to return to Montego Bay in Jamaica. It's now the second port in the Caribbean nation that Carnival Cruise Line is visiting.

By Emrys Thakkar

Affiliate Disclaimer

Modified Date:
Carnival Glory in Montego Bay, Jamaica
Photo Credit: The Port Authority of Jamaica

The Conquest-class cruise ship Carnival Glory becomes the first to return to Montego Bay in Jamaica on December 1, 2021. It comes as more ships in the fleet return to service, bringing back the fun to many Caribbean destinations.

Carnival Glory Calls at Montego Bay, Jamaica

The cruise restart continues as Carnival Glory becomes the first cruise ship to return to the popular cruise destinations of Montego Bay in Jamaica. The vessel arrived on December 1 following 20-months of no ship visits to the Jamaican port.

Carnival Glory in Montego Bay
Carnival Glory in Montego Bay (Photo Credit: Port Authority Jamaica)

it now makes two ports in Jamaica that Carnival Cruise Line has returned to. In August, Carnival Sunrise was the first cruise ship to restart the cruise industry in Jamaica by calling at Ocho Rios.

Other ports on the islands have also welcomed cruise ships from other lines. Falmouth has been busy with ships from Disney Cruise Line and MSC Cruises, and Port Royal recently received Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam vessel. Port Antonio has also reopened to the cruise industry.

“We are delighted to return to Montego Bay and offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the beauty and charm of this Jamaican port,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “On behalf of Carnival, I would like to thank our partners in Montego Bay for working with us to bring safe cruising and our guests back to Jamaica.”

Passengers Visiting Montego Bay
Passengers Visiting Montego Bay (Photo Credit: Port Authority Jamaica)

For Jamaica, opening another cruise port will be welcome news to the economy, especially local businesses that rely on cruise ship visitors. Guests were allowed to enjoy the day on various controlled tours and browse local craft vendors.

According to The Port Authority of Jamaica, between August 2021, when the Caribbean nation reopened to cruises, and the end of October 2021, 16,237 cruise ship passengers visited across 10 different cruise calls.

More Ports to Come for Carnival Glory

Carnival Glory visited Montego Bay as part of her fourteen-day Panama Canal voyage, which departed New Orleans on November 28. The ship is also making calls at Curacao; Aruba; Limón, Costa Rica; Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Carnival Glory in Montego Bay
Carnival Glory in Montego Bay

The Carnival cruise ship restarted operations for the first time since the industry-wide pause on September 19. Following some delay due to Hurricane Ida, the vessel became the first to resume sailings from the Port of New Orleans.

Carnival Cruise Line already has more than half the fleet back in service, and there will be a further two ships restarting on December 13, 2021. The entire fleet is expected to be back sailing by March 2022.

Carnival Glory in Montego Bay, Jamaica

Feel free to discuss this topic and all things cruise at our new boards. A place where readers can ask questions, help their fellow cruisers and general cruise discussions on cruise lines and ports.

And if you like, feel free to cast your vote in the 2021 Cruise Ship Awards covering a range of categories, including best cruise ship and best cruise line.

EXPERT CRUISE TIPS & NEWS!

We'll send you weekly newsletters to your inbox with the latest cruise news and tips.

RELATED CRUISE NEWS

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2021. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Carnival Glory in Montego Bay, Jamaica
54 Shares
54 Shares
Copy link
CopyCopied