Carnival Cruise Ship Back Home at Port Canaveral in Florida

After nearly two years away, including a stint covering itineraries for Carnival Horizon during an emergency drydock repair, Carnival Liberty has resumed sailing from Port Canaveral. The Conquest-class ship is back to the itineraries she does best, short cruises to the Bahamas offering a variety of ports of call.

Carnival Liberty Back to Port Canaveral

Carnival Liberty is setting sail from Port Canaveral today, January 24, 2022, on a 4-day Bahamas cruise. The first day is a Fun Day at Sea, followed by a call in Nassau on Wednesday and Bimini on Thursday, before returning to Port Canaveral on Friday, January 28. At both ports, Carnival Liberty is scheduled to be docked from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to this itinerary, Carnival Liberty is scheduled for other 3- and 4-day itineraries. Her 3-day cruises will only visit Nassau, docked at the vibrant capital of the Bahamas from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. These itineraries will also have a day at sea for guests to enjoy this beautiful ship.

Photo Credit: lazyllama / Shutterstock

Carnival Liberty‘s other itineraries are a range of 4-day options. All of them include a day at sea as well as a call in Nassau, but the other port of call will vary from Bimini to Freeport to Princess Cays, Carnival Cruise Line’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

Of special note is the ship’s March 7, 2022 sailing. This 4-day cruise will be part of Carnival’s Birthday Sailabration, with a special Fun Ship Meetup at Sea on Wednesday, March 9, in celebration of Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday.

Liberty Returned Early to Cover Horizon

Carnival Liberty has been out of service since the industry-wide shutdown began in March 2020. She was originally scheduled to resume cruising from Port Canaveral on February 1, 2022, but was recalled early to help cover itineraries from Carnival Horizon, when that ship had technical difficulties that required an emergency drydock.

During that substitution, Carnival Liberty was sailing 6- and 8-day Caribbean itineraries from Miami. Carnival Sunshine also picked up some of Horizon‘s itineraries, but has now returned her homeport in Charleston, South Carolina, where she offers 4- and 5-day Bahamas cruises, as well as 7-day Caribbean itineraries.

Carnival Horizon has now resumed sailing from Miami, repaired and updated with the new fleet livery, freeing Carnival Liberty to return to her homeport on the Space Coast.

Enjoying Carnival Liberty

Carnival Liberty is a Conquest-class vessel that first joined the Carnival fleet in July 2005. The 110,000-gross ton ship has a guest capacity of 2,974 at double occupancy, with 1,160 international crew members on board to provide amazing service.

Photo Credit: Debbie Ann Powell / Shutterstock.com

The ship features all the most popular Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades, including Guy’s Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, and the Alchemy Bar. Guests can also enjoy four pools, the Coney Island Twister waterslide, the Punchliner Comedy Club, the Piano Man Bar, and the Seaside Theater, along with the miniature golf course, the Serenity adult-only retreat, and many other great onboard venues and activities.

More Port Canaveral Cruises

While Carnival Liberty has been welcomed back to her homeport with open arms and will remain at Port Canaveral at least through spring 2024, she isn’t the only Carnival ship currently sailing from the closest port to Orlando, Florida.

The Fantasy-class Carnival Elation is also offering 4- and 5-day sailings from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas and other Caribbean ports, while the Dream-class Carnival Magic is offering 6- and 8-day Eastern and Southern Caribbean itineraries. The fleet’s flagship, Mardi Gras, is also sailing from Port Canaveral, offering 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean options.