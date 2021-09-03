Carnival Cruise Ship Arrives in New Orleans as City Recovers After Hurricane Ida

Carnival Glory has finally arrived in New Orleans, Louisiana, after staying away and canceling the first September 5th departure due to the impact of Hurricane Ida. With the Port of New Orleans reopening, the Carnival cruise ship was allowed to enter ahead of the ship’s delayed restart.

Carnival Glory Arrives in New Orleans

With the Port of New Orleans reopening after Hurricane Ida hit last week, Carnival Glory has been allowed to make her way through the Mississippi River and dock at the cruise terminal in downtown New Orleans. It comes after the ship remained safely away from her homeport due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.

Port Nola posted, “Effective September 1, 2021 at 3 p.m., the Captain of the Port (COTP) New Orleans has set port condition NORMAL. Vessel movement and cargo operations are authorized with restrictions.”

Also Read: How to Get to the New Orleans Cruise Port

Ida approached the city on August 29 at a strong category 4 Hurricane and caused widespread flooding, heavy rainfall, and powerful winds. Isa also caused widespread power outages, with over 1 million homes and businesses without power. Our thoughts go out to all those who are suffering and impacted by the Hurricane.

Photo: Copyright Cruise Hive

Carnival Cruise Line canceled the ship’s first return voyage out of New Orleans as the city was still under emergency management and that the channel leading up to the cruise terminal remained closed. Carnival Glory was originally scheduled to depart on September 5 on a seven-day Bahamas cruise, including calls at Bimini, Freeport, and Nassau.

To make up for the canceled cruise, Carnival offered vaccinated guests the option to transfer to Carnival Vista’s sailing out of the Port of Galveston in Texas on September 4. That cruise will be a seven-day Western Caribbean voyage, including calls to Mahogany bay in Honduras, Belize, and Cozumel in Mexico.

Photo Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com

With New Orleans working on getting back to normal operations, it does look like Carnival Glory’s scheduled departure on September 12 will go ahead. We already know that the ship is undergoing Coast Guard tests, as confirmed by Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald. The ship will take on supplies and prepare for guest operations from September 12.

So Carnival Glory’s first return cruise will be a seven-day Western Caribbean itinerary with stops at mahogany Bay, Belize, and Cozumel, along with three sea days. The Conquest-class vessel will become the ninth ship in the fleet to resume operations and the first out of New Orleans since suspensions first began in March 2020.

So far, eight Carnival cruise ships have restarted operations, including out of Miami, Seattle, Long Beach, Port Canaveral, and Galveston. On the same day as Carnival Glory, Carnival pride will also restart operations out of Baltimore, Maryland. A further nine ships will restart before the end of the year.