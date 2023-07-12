Carnival Cruise Passengers Can Enjoy a New Benefit While Dining

Carnival Cruise Line has announced a toast-worthy bonus for specialty restaurant bookings with free or deeply discounted bottles of wine for reservations on the first or second night of each sailing, depending on the type of wine and which restaurant guests choose.

This can be a wonderful way for travelers to say “cheers” to their cruise vacation and set sail in style.

Free Wine for First Night Specialty Restaurant Bookings

Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald has announced a special offer for guests interested in specialty restaurant reservations for their next cruise: free or significantly discounted wine for a delicious toast.

While Carnival has offered free wine for first or second cruise night steakhouse reservations for some time, this new offer – valid from September 1, 2023 – clarifies how much wine is available and expands the complimentary bottle to additional specialty restaurants.

On the first (embarkation) night of every sailing, guests can receive a complimentary bottle of house wine for every two persons on the reservation, applicable not only at the steakhouse, but also at Rudi’s Seagrill, Il Viaggio, JiJi Asian Kitchen, and Cucina del Capitano. The offer is valid whether the reservations are pre-booked before sailing or booked onboard.

This change to one bottle per every two persons rather than one bottle per reservation is great news for groups when families and friends traveling together like to celebrate the start of their cruise vacation by raising a glass.

Furthermore, the expansion of the offer to additional restaurants gives guests even more choices for delicious dining while still enjoying the free wine.

The offer does not apply to Cucina del Capitano aboard the cruise line’s three Excel-class ships: Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and the upcoming Carnival Jubilee, but will still be available in the other listed restaurants.

Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse

Heald also clarified that guests who prefer a different bottle of wine rather than the house vintage will receive a deep discount. “For those who would like to choose their own wine we will apply a brilliant 50% discount for all wines listed under $100 in all our Steakhouses, Rudi’s Seagrill, and Il Viaggio,” Heald said.

Steakhouses are available on every ship in the Carnival fleet except the smaller Fantasy-class vessels, Carnival Paradise and Carnival Elation. Cucina del Capitano is widespread on 10 Carnival ships, while JiJi Asian Kitchen is only aboard Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Sunshine, and Carnival Vista.

Rudi’s Seagrill is only available on the two (soon to be three) Excel-class vessels, and Il Viaggio, a new Italian restaurant, is exclusive to Carnival Venezia.

Second Night Discounts

The discounted bottles of wine also apply for specialty restaurant reservations on the second night of every sailing, but with slightly more restrictions.

The 50% discount is only on wines listed under $100 per bottle, and only applies to steakhouses, Rudi’s Seagrill, and Il Viaggio.

Making this offer on each sailing’s second night will be especially popular with cruise guests, as the second night of a sailing is traditionally Carnival Cruise Line’s optional “Cruise Elegant” evening, also known as “Elegant Evening” or “Formal Night.”

This is when many passengers dress in their best for a unique and distinctive experience, and cruise photographers and multiple backdrops are often available for memorable photo sessions. A delicious dinner in a specialty restaurant with a good bottle of wine is a great way to spend the evening.