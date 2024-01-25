Carnival Cruise Passenger Advisory Warns of Travel Delays

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked on two ships departing from Galveston, Texas on Saturday, January 27, 2024 to alert them to possible traffic issues that may cause delays in reaching the cruise port.

While there are no embarkation or departure delays expected for the ships at this time, passengers should add extra time to their plans so they reach the cruise terminal on schedule.

Road Work to Impact Reaching Galveston

Carnival Cruise Line has received notification of road work involving significant road closures that may impact guests traveling to Galveston to reach Carnival Dream and Carnival Jubilee for sailings departing on Saturday, January 27. The cruise line has passed along this information to travelers.

“Three lanes in both directions along I-45, between FM 646 and SH 96, will be closed,” the notification read.

The closed lanes of I-45 cover a stretch of approximately 2 miles (3.2 kilometers). While this may not seem like a significant road closure, the fact that multiple lanes in both directions will be closed could lead to large traffic backups, adding a great deal of time to travelers’ route between Houston and Galveston.

I-45 is the main interstate between the two cities, connecting the most common airport for cruise guests flying into the Lone Star State and Port of Galveston. Traffic snarls along that route can cause significant difficulties for cruise travelers.

Carnival Cruise Line is suggesting that guests ensure they have ample time for traveling to the port in case of potential delays, as well as to check traffic conditions on embarkation day so they can adjust their travel route if necessary.

Cruise Ship in Galveston, Texas (Photo Credit: Kokoulina)

Alternate routes could include Hobbs Road and Calder Drive; West Walker Street; SH 146; or SH 35 to SH 6, depending on travelers’ familiarity with the region and other traffic backups at the time.

Carnival Cruise Line may adjust pre-paid transfers to account for potential delays, and guests who have made independent arrangements with shuttle services or ride shares should make similar adjustments.

At this time, there are no delays expected for either ship to leave Galveston, and all guests must be onboard prior to the final boarding time on their respective boarding passes.

Carnival Dream will be setting sail on an 8-night Eastern Caribbean voyage, with visits planned for Key West, Freeport, Half Moon Cay, and Nassau before returning to Galveston on Sunday, February 4.

The new Carnival Jubilee will be sailing a 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary calling on Roatan, Honduras and Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico before arriving back in Galveston on Saturday, February 3.

Carnival Jubilee Cruise Ship

In addition to these two Carnival ships, Royal Caribbean International’s Voyager of the Seas is also in Galveston on Saturday and may likewise be impacted.

If the road closures extend for more than one day, guests sailing on additional ships and cruise lines may also experience similar delays. On Friday, January 26, both Norwegian Prima and Disney Magic are in port. On Sunday, January 28, Regal Princess and Harmony of the Seas are setting sail from Galveston.

Widespread Traffic Delays at Multiple Homeports

Multiple cruise lines sailing from multiple cruise homeports may have traffic delays for guests this weekend, for a variety of reasons.

Guests setting sail on departures from Port Tampa Bay may be affected by the Gasparilla Pirate Fest on Saturday, January 27, for example. The parade route does not pass directly by the cruise port, but the downtown area will nevertheless be crowded and congestion is very likely. Three ships – Carnival Paradise, Enchantment of the Seas, and Norwegian Jade – are all in port that day.

Similarly, ships sailing from PortMiami on Sunday, January 28 may be impacted by the Miami Marathon, which features a race route through downtown Miami. Road closures in the area may cause significant traffic congestion for the seven ships in port that day, including vessels from Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Virgin Voyages, MSC Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line.