Carnival Cruise News Update: What’s Happening Now?

Whoever thought everything would be calming down somewhat now that most Carnival Cruise ships are sailing might want to reconsider that statement. It has been a busy seven days for America’s cruise line.

From Hurricane Ida impacting New Orleans and Carnival Glory housing first responders to Carnival Liberty undergoing dry dock for the new livery, it’s all been happening for Carnival Cruise Line this week.

Nine Carnival Cruise Ships Are Now Sailing

First, let’s take a look at which Carnival cruise ships are now back in service as the cruiseline moves forwards on it’s phased-in resumption. To date, nine ships have restarted across five different U.S. states inclduing Florida, Texas, Maryland, Washington and California.

Carnival Vista became the first ship in the fleet to resume operations since suspensions first began in march 2020. The ship restarted out of Galveston, Texas on July 3. Since then more ships have come back into service and here is the full list so far:

Carnival Vista – July 3 from Galveston, Texas

Carnival Horizon – July 4 from Miami, Florida

Carnival Breeze – July 15 from Galveston, Texas

Carnival Miracle – July 27 from Seattle, Washington

Mardi Gras – July 31 from Port Canveral, Florida

Carnival Magic – August 7 from Port Canaveral, Florida

Carnival Sunrise – August 14 from Miami, Florida

Carnival Panorama – August 21 from Long Beach, California

Carnival Pride – September 12 from Baltimore, Maryland

Carnival Glory to Finally Restart

While New Orleans started the work required to get the city up and running again, Carnival Cruise Line entered an agreement with the city and FEMA so Carnival GLory could house first responders through September 18, 2021.

As power cuts and other basic needs are still starting up, the ship will be a welcome oasis to sleep and eat for 2,600 first responders, hospital workers, utility workers; the agreement does mean that one more cruise onboard Carnival Glory had to be canceled:

“While we want to provide the city of New Orleans with an economic boost by restarting guest operations, we want to first provide this critical housing support to address emergency needs and to get power restored to the region,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the understanding of our guests, who we know love New Orleans as much as we do.”

Carnival Cruise Line has now confirmed that the ship will finally restart its cruise operations from the city on September 19. The first cruise will be a seven-day itinerary to the Bahamas with calls to Bimini, Freeport, and Nassau.

Cruises From Baltimore Are Back!

Baltimore, Maryland, became the next homeport for Carnival guests to embark on one of their favorite ships this week. Carnival Pride set sail from the Charm City on September 12 and will be offering guests relaxing cruise vacations to the Bahamas.

Carnival Pride became the first ship to sail from Baltimore in more than 18 months, something that didn’t go unnoticed by the port authorities:

“What a great day for the Port of Baltimore!” said Port of Baltimore Executive Director William P. Doyle. “We have waited a long time to welcome back the Carnival Pride to Charm City!

It’s not just Baltimore in the news for Carnival Pride this week; the vessel will be serving a second homeport later this year when she repositions from Baltimore to Tampa Bay, Florida!

Testing? It’s Becoming a Little Easier!

There is no surprise anymore that the cruise company’s need to keep a tight check on everyone embarking on the ships these days. New protocols from the CDC piled on some more pressure for guests wishing to cruise with a two-day testing requirement before sailing. Reason enough for Carnival Cruise Line to look for ways to make life a little easier with a new home testing option.

Carnival Cruise Line Suggested Home Test

Guests will now be able to order a test online, make a video call to the people at eMed who will supervise the testing procedures, and in a short while, the test results will be available. While it’s not entirely perfect just yet, the cruise line is undoubtedly trying its best to make life a little easier before boarding.

Casino Protocols Tightened!

One new protocol that will have impacted guests is the new measures Carnival implemented for the onboard casinos. The cruise line introduced quite a few new rules on how guests can use the casinos. So what’s new?

No play, no stay! If you or your partner are not playing, the cruise line prefers that you don’t stay in the casino anymore. Similarly, seats at gaming tables and slots are now reserved for players only. Also, the casino bar, a popular hangout for many Carnival guests in the past, will remain closed until further notice. But the group most affected by the new protocols seems to be smokers.

There is no smoking in the casino if you’re not playing, and neither is smoking allowed anymore inside when the casino is closed. Last but not least, when you’re not smoking or drinking, a facemask is mandatory. Read all the new casino protocols right here!

Carnival Liberty Next for New Livery

Last but certainly not least, Carnival Liberty will be getting her new look this week! The ship is scheduled for her dry dock in Cadiz, Spain, today, September 14.

While the dry dock is not scheduled to involve any significant refurbishments, the ships will be getting the new red, white and blue hull design and paint scheme that Carnival Implemented for all its ships. Other works that the company will be doing include some routine hotel maintenance and cosmetic enhancements.

Carnival Liberty will be the sixth ship to receive the new livery. Number five to receive the livery, Carnival Legend, is currently halfway across the Atlantic Ocean on her way back to the United States.

Keep an eye on Cruise Hive as we keep you up to date with all the news from Carnival Cruise Line!