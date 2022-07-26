Carnival Cruise Line’s New Ship Will Have Largest Retail Selection in Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship, Carnival Celebration, will be a shopper’s paradise. The vessel, which will debut in November this year, will feature no less than nine retail collections that offer various choices for every cruiser.

Carnival is bringing out new designs, such as designs inspired by the company’s home, Miami, and some tried-and-true favorites, such as Carnival’s previously sold-out 50th Birthday commemorative items.

Shopper’s Paradise Onboard Carnival Celebration

Carnival Celebration will be a shopper’s paradise when she sets sail in November with more options than any other ship in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet. The cruise line has developed several new initiatives for its latest ship, which include nine different retail collections.

Carnival Celebration will boast a new Carnival Store in the ship’s Summer Landing zone with an expansive collection of logo items in reimagined designs and styles, a new line of customizable apparel, and merchandise.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“As retailers, we saw more opportunity to connect our merchandise with our onboard experiences, so for Carnival Celebration’s collections, we really kicked it up a notch,” said Jeremy Schiller, vice president of retail operations for Carnival Cruise Line.

“We know our guests want Carnival products, ship-name products and products that remind them of where they’ve traveled to with us, and they will find all of that and much more on Celebration. We’re confident they’ll love our new offerings as much as our classics.”

Nine Retail Collections

The nine retail collections will include some of the many previously sold-out limited edition 50th Birthday merchandise, which was released in March this year. These items proved so popular with guests that many things sold out in record time.

Guests will now once again be able to purchase the 50th Birthday edition Monopoly game and “piece of history” souvenirs, among other guest favorites.

Carnival will also expand on the successful partnership it has built up with Miami-based artist Romero Britto, who will be designing a Celebration-specific line of colorful products, including handbags, luggage tags, and passport holders.

Those looking for something truly unique will be looking at the 305 Deco Celebration, based on Carnival Celebration’s 820 Biscayne zone and the city where Carnival was founded 50 years ago. The collection will celebrate Miami’s tropical colors and vibes with beach totes, drink coasters, bucket hats, towels, lanyards, and more.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Keen collectors will be happy to see a selection of limited edition Carnival Cruise Line items, which consist of unique ship models, official coins with the original and new Celebration, a Funship Freddy plush toy, funnel hats, and headbands.

The new hull design that Carnival introduced will also feature in the retail collections onboard. The line’s stunning new red, white and blue hull livery can be found in a wide selection of backpacks, clothing, and accessories.

Carnival will also introduce a new range of items during the holidays, in the form of unique ornaments, Christmas trees, and fun pajamas for the whole family.

Guests will be able to find Celebration’s new retail offerings spread throughout the ship’s six zones: The Gateway, 820 Biscayne, Celebration Central, The Ultimate Playground, Summer Landing, and Lido, but in different areas than sister ship Mardi Gras.

Carnival Celebration Sailing In November

A sister ship to Carnival Cruise Line’s flagship, Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration’s arrival will mark the culmination of a year of celebrations for the cruise line’s 50th anniversary.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The 180,000 gross tons Excel-class cruise ship will be setting sail from the redesigned Terminal F at PortMiami on November 21. Before that, she will be sailing a transatlantic cruise.

Setting sail from Southampton, England, on November 6, 2022, Carnival Celebration will call in La Coruna and Vigo, Spain, Funchal, Madeira, Tenerife, Canary Islands, and arrive in Miami on November 20. Her first cruise from Miami will be a 6-night Eastern Caribbean cruise, calling in Grand Turk, Puerto Plata, and Nassau.

Carnival will release more details on the ship in the months leading up to the first cruise. Expect more exciting things to come from the Miami-based cruise line.