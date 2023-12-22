Carnival Cruise Line’s New Enhancements for Passengers

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the details of a series of enhancements to its culinary program as well as the return of a popular ship tour and a digital debarkation procedure that should streamline guests’ departure from the ships. These will all add some added value as the cruise line heads into 2024.

New Cooking Class Headlines Changes to Carnival Kitchen

We start off with a new cooking class that has been added to Carnival Kitchen, a concept designed by famed chef Emeril Lagasse, who serves as Carnival’s chief culinary officer.

Guests will learn to prepare a three-course meal, including Lagasse’s New-New Orleans pasta, shrimp and okra gumbo with filé and Strawberries Romanoff.

The class will debut on the Carnival Jubilee. Carnival Panorama, Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration also feature Carnival Kitchen.

Another new concept being rolled out is the Chef’s Table 2.0, which offers new dishes and wine selections to the popular VIP culinary experience that Carnival first launched fleetwide in 2011.

Chef’s Table

The Chef’s Table 2.0 experience begins with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres for a group of 14 guests, along with a tour of the galley, and concludes with a dinner of appetizers, entrees, and desserts.

The experience is available across the fleet, and pricing for Chef’s Table ranges between $90 and $150 per person.

Pre-cruise Booking of ‘Behind the Fun’ Tour Begins January 1

Another change coming in the new year is the return of the popular “Behind the Fun” ship tor. Guests can book the tour before cruising using the Carnival website beginning January 1, the cruise line announced December 22.

The pre-cruise tour sales are booked just as shore excursions are before setting sail. Guests log in to their cruise reservation and select “Behind the Fun” as a tour option.

Carnival Cruise Line began testing pre-cruise reservations for the tour on Carnival Horizon earlier this fall. Guests were enthusiastic about the presale option, so the feature will roll out to the rest of the fleet next month. Previously, the tour was only available to be booked when guests were onboard.

Behind the Fun Tour

The “Behind the Fun” tour is available on sea days and typically lasts between 3 and 4 hours. Among the ship areas visited are crew-only areas such as the bridge, the engine control room, the main guest galley, staff dining rooms, laundry facilities, and more. The minimum age for participants is 8 years old. All guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The tour price varies by ship and tour length. The cost starts at $90 for Carnival Elation, Carnival Paradise, Carnival Radiance, Carnival Sunrise, and Carnival Sunshine.

It starts at $130 on Carnival Breeze, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Glory, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Legend, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Magic, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Pride, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Valor, and Carnival Vista.

The tour costs $150 for Carnival Celebration, Carnival Jubilee, and Mardi Gras.

Digital Debark Feature Coming to Carnival Fleet by February

Carnival Cruise Line has added a new feature on its HUB App called Digital Debark to make departing the ship at the end of a vacation less stressful.

Using the app, guests use the “My Planner” feature to choose a debarkation time and list the number of bags that need to be picked up. Baggage tags are then delivered directly to their stateroom.

Carnival Digital Debark

“Express Debarkation,” in which guests handle their own luggage, also is available via Digital Debark. That option is also recommended for guests with early flights. Members of Carnival’s VIFP Club and suite guests will continue to receive special tags with priority debarkation. Guests also can follow the traditional debarkation process and retrieve their own tags.

Digital Debark is already available aboard Carnival Elation, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Dream, and Mardi Gras. The rest of the fleet should offer the feature by February.