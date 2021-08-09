Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras Makes Maiden Call at Cozumel, Mexico

Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship continues to make maiden calls, and this time, it’s during the ship’s second voyage since its first maiden voyage, which departed Port Canaveral on July 31. The ship made a call in Cozumel, Mexico, the first port, as part of its second voyage in service.

Mardi Gras’ First-Ever Visit to Cozumel, Mexico

The new Carnival flagship arrived in Cozumel, Mexico, on Monday morning for the first time. The ship had a scheduled arrival of 10:00 AM, but according to local news, the arrival time was brought forward, and Mardi Gras arrived at 8:00 AM.

A traditional plaque exchange took place, marking the historic occasion. The event was attended by Mardi Gras’ leadership team and local officials.

“We are delighted to begin our Mardi Gras sailings and offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the beauty of Cozumel while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The restart of cruising in Cozumel has such a wide-reaching impact, and it is so special to have our flagship call on this port. On behalf of Carnival, I would like to personally thank our partners at Cozumel for their hospitality in welcoming our guests.”

Photo Credit: Marc Mayntz

Mardi Gras is remaining at the pier of Puerto Maya, which is often used by the cruise line. The ship will stay until 7:00 PM. It gives guests a full day of adventures, shopping, tours, and just relaxing as Cozumel has become among the most in-demand destinations since cruise lines first resumed operations.

24 cruise ships visited Cozumel through June and July, starting with Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas on July 16. For Mardi Gras, she will be making further visits to the Mexican island in the state of Quintana Roo.

Carnivals newest ship will next be making a maiden call at Costa Maya, also in Mexico. The final port visit will be Mahogany Bay on Isla Roatan, Honduras, another maiden visit. There will be two full days at sea before Mardi Gras completes her second voyage in Port Canaveral on Saturday, August 14.

There’s been a lot of focus on the new Excel-class vessel as her inaugural cruises come at a time when Carnival Cruise Line is restarting operations. Mardi Gras became the fifth ship in the fleet to begin cruises, and guests have been able to enjoy the most anticipated new ship of 2021. She includes the first roller coaster at sea and many new onboard venues not seen on other Carnival cruise ships.