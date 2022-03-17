Carnival Cruise Line’s John Heald Launches New Video Series

Carnival Cruise Line launches a new video series hosted by brand Ambassador John Heald. Fans will be taken down memory line through the last 50 years of fun, with Heald interviewing those involved with the cruise line throughout the previous five decades. It comes as the cruise line is celebrating its 50th birthday through 2022.

New Carnival 50th Birthday Video Series

The cruise line is launching a new video series to commemorate its 50th birthday. Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald will take Carnival cruise fans down memory line by talking to those who have been part of the company at certain times through the last five decades.

Heald will delve into the past with some enthralling stories and memories from those who know best. The video series “Between Two Banners” will be in eight parts starting on March 21 at noon US eastern time on Heald’s popular Facebook page.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The first episode will be with Terry Thornton, retired senior vice president of nautical and port operations. There will also be an internet with Carnival Cruise Line’s former President & CEO, Gerry Cahill. The series will culminate with a three-part interview with Carnival Corporation Micky Arison, who is not just the Chairman of the company but also the son of founder Ted Arison.

The complete list of interview episodes of the new video series is below:

Monday, March 21: Terry Thornton, Senior Vice President, Nautical and Port Operations (Retired) with Carnival for 34 years.

Terry Thornton, Senior Vice President, Nautical and Port Operations (Retired) with Carnival for 34 years. Wednesday, March 23: Vicky Rey, Vice President, Guest Care and Communications, a 40-year Carnival veteran.

Vicky Rey, Vice President, Guest Care and Communications, a 40-year Carnival veteran. Friday, March 25: Stefan Christoffersson, Vice President, Housekeeping, Laundry and VSP with Carnival for 29 years.

Stefan Christoffersson, Vice President, Housekeeping, Laundry and VSP with Carnival for 29 years. Monday, March 28: Gerry Cahill, President & CEO (2007-2014, Retired).

Gerry Cahill, President & CEO (2007-2014, Retired). Wednesday, March 30: Shahnaz Kashanipour, Director, Guest Operation Leader with Carnival for 34 years.

Shahnaz Kashanipour, Director, Guest Operation Leader with Carnival for 34 years. Friday, April 1: Part 1 – Micky Arison, Chairman, Carnival Corp.

Part 1 – Micky Arison, Chairman, Carnival Corp. Monday, April 4: Part 2 – Micky Arison, Chairman, Carnival Corp.

Part 2 – Micky Arison, Chairman, Carnival Corp. Wednesday, April 6: Part 3 – Micky Arison, Chairman, Carnival Corp.

The “Between Two Banners” video series comes during a historic year for Carnival Cruise Line as it celebrates its 50th birthday. The cruise line has already celebrated with multiple ship meet-ups at sea as part of its sailabrations cruises. Special events and activities are being implemented across the fleet, and the festivities will continue until Carnival Celebration debuts as the second Excel-class vessel in November.

Carnival was founded in March 1972 when the original TSS Mardi Gras vessel departed PortMiami. During the final three-part videos, Arison will undoubtedly discuss how it all started and his fond memories of what has become the largest cruise line in the world.

Heald has also been an important part of the Cruise Line’s success since he joined the Carnival Holiday cruise ship nearly 35 years ago. In 1989 he joined the entertainment department as a social host and was then promoted to a cruise director a year later.

Heald became one of the most popular cruise directors in the cruise industry. In recent years, he has become the Brand Ambassador, providing the latest updates and discussions with his almost 400,000 followers on Facebook.