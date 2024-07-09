SUBSCRIBE
Carnival Cruise Line’s Grinchmas in July Supports Children’s Hospitals

Grinchmas in July SCHF
Carnival presenting a cheque to the SCHF. From left to right: The Grinch, SCHF CMO Kate Ferguson, Carnival Splendor Goddaughter Matilda Jenkins, Carnival Splendor Cruise Director Simon London, and Max. (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

On July 8, Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Splendor transformed Sydney Harbor into a festive wonderland for its annual Grinchmas Family Fun Day, celebrating its partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation (SCHF).

Fifty families, including patients from SCHF, were treated to a day full of holiday-themed activities, including a Christmas tree lighting ceremony with “real” falling snow, caroling, and family games.

The Grinch ans Carnival AirShip

“As a partner of Syndey Children’s Hospitals Foundation for many years, the Carnival team loves being able to give back to patients and their families,” said Kara Glamore, Carnival Cruise Line Australia vice president. “Bringing them onboard for events like today’s Grinchmas Family Fun Day is always such a special experience.”

The event also featured a reading of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and special appearances by beloved Dr. Seuss characters, like the Cat in the Hat and the Grinch himself, providing entertainment and photo opportunities for the families. 

Carnival Cruise Line also continued their tradition of giving back, with Cruise Director Simon London presenting a $62,758 check to SCHF. The gift was contributed by Carnival guests over the past year through onboard events across the cruise line’s Australian sailings.

Kate Ferguson, chief marketing officer at SCHF, said, “For some kids, childhood is far from what it should be. Instead of playdates there are appointment. Instead of sleepovers there are stays. Instead of firsts there can be lasts.”

She added, “Thanks to the generosity of Carnival Cruise Line, we can continue making a positive difference to the lives of the 159,000 children who come through the doors of our state’s children’s hospitals each year.”

Carnival Splendor Transforms Into a Festive Wonderland

Carnival Cruise Line’s Grinchmas in July sailings, now in their second year, span four roundtrip journeys launching from Sydney between June and July on Carnival Splendor, each transforming the cruise experience into a magical winter celebration. These sailings combine traditional Christmas festivities with unique onboard entertainment.

This year’s Grinchmas event marked the introduction of several new elements, including the debut of Max, the Grinch’s loyal sidekick, and a range of themed merchandise and festive foods, festive movies and a theatre show, and, of course, a giant Christmas tree.

Additional activities onboard included a Grinchmas Deck Party, a scavenger hunt, and an ugly Christmas sweater competition.

Read Also: Carnival Cruise Line Introduces a Seasonal Special for One Ship

Sailings included a 10-night South Pacific voyage on June 24, a 4-night Moreton Island journey on July 4, and most recently a 9-night South Pacific cruise that launched after the SCHF event on July 8. The cruise is traveling to Noumea and Lifou, New Caledonia, and Mystery Island, Vanuatu.

Dr. Seuss At Sea
Photo By: Carnival Cruise Line

The final Grinchmas sailing during the 2024 season will embark on July 17 and will be another 4-night Moreton Island itinerary. Each Grinchmas in July cruise sold out on the 3,012-passenger Carnival Splendor.

The sailings are a part of Carnival Cruise Line’s ongoing Seuss at Sea offerings, which include a Thing 1 and Thing 2 Birthday Breakfast, the Seussapalooza Parade, and Seuss Storytime, all centered around beloved Dr. Seuss characters.

Since 2016, Carnival Cruise Line has been an active supporter of the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation, raising over $375,000 through various initiatives. The funds enhance healthcare services for children, including the Child Life Therapist for the cardiac ward and resources for music therapy programs.

For those interested in supporting SCHF’s ongoing efforts to provide care, donations can be made through their official website.

