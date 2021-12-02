Carnival Cruise Line’s Christmas Day Dinner Menu and December Festivities

Spending the holidays onboard is something of a tradition for many. While many would choose to spend the last week of December at home, a lot can be said about spending the time on board a Carnival cruise ship while being pampered, and the incredible crew takes care of every aspect.

Of course, food is one of the most important aspects of the Christmas Holidays. It wouldn’t be a Christmas dinner without some excellent food. Carnival’s Brand Ambassador revealed the menu for this year, and it must be said, it looks terrific!

Christmas Dinner on a Carnival Cruise Ship

If you’ve never taken a cruise in your life, a cruise during the holidays might be one of those experiences that gets you hooked for life. And a lot of that will have something to do with the food that is served on board. Without the stress of being in the kitchen all day cooking and working hard, guests onboard have the chance to enjoy the dinner of a lifetime, cooked to perfection.

Carnival Cruise Line Christmas Dinner Menu

Cold appetizers this year include classics like a shrimp cocktail and a mouthwatering ribeye tartare. Hot appetizers include a crab and shrimp cake or crispy pork belly, followed by baked potato soup, which will get everyone in the mood for what will undoubtedly be a tough choice in main courses.

Naturally, many people’s choice will go to the slow-roasted Tom Turkey, with sweet potato, Christmas stuffing, gravy, and cranberry relish. However, guests can also choose from grilled cod, garlic shrimp, a New York Strip Steak, while vegetarian choices include portobello mushrooms. For a surcharge, guests can also choose out of a broiled lobster, lobster & filet mignon, or grilled double-cut lamb chops.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

For those that haven’t had their fill at this point, dessert options include a melting chocolate cake, cheesecake, and Pecan pie, amongst others.

All in all, it’s certainly looking as Carnival is working towards making this Christmas an epic time to be on board. While the food is certainly something to look forward to, there is so much more happening onboard.

What Christmas Festivites Will There Be?

This year, as is the case every year, the public areas onboard will be decorated with oversized Christmas trees, wreaths, mistletoe, lights, and a mailbox for the kids to send their Christmas wishes to Santa Claus. But that’s not all though. Onboard all of Carnival’s ships operating the ship’s crew will do their best to make it an incredibly fun time onboard.

Also Read: Is a Christmas Cruise Really Worth It?

Guests will be able to enjoy the magic of the moment with Carnival’s Caroling event; while doing this, they can wear their ugliest Christmas sweater and compete for the Ugliest Christmas Sweater competition.

Keeping in the spirit of the season, a special non-denominational Christmas service will be held on either December 24 or December 25, depending on the vessel’s location and itinerary.

Photo Credit: Turn_Mug / Shutterstock

Other events include a Christmas Bingo, Duck Hunt, and trivia. But the highlight of each cruise will likely be the line’s holiday show. With a ‘home away from home atmosphere, it will feature an oversized faux fireplace, comfy cushions and throws, a Christmas tree, and of course, a visit from Santa, and a lot of singing and dancing.

Even if you’re not sailing onboard, you can still share in the holiday cheer. At the start of November, Carnival Cruise Line launched Operation Happy Holidays. The event aims for guests to send holiday cards to the more than 25,000 crew members on board Carnival’s ships, giving them a slice of home while being away from their families and friends.