Carnival Cruise Line’s BOLT Roller Coaster Recognized for Innovation and Design

The BOLT roller coaster featured on Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Mardi Gras, is recognized in the “Best of What’s New” award by Popular Science Magazine. The first-ever feature of its kind at sea has been recognized for its innovation, design and engineering.

Even though Mardi Gras has now been sailings since the end of July 2021, the Carnival Cruise Line flagship continues to impress with its first roller coaster at sea, BOLT. The thrilling feature has been recognized in Popular Science Magazine’s “Best of What’s New” award.

The annual award has been running since 1988, with thousands of new products reviewed. The top 100 winners across 10 categories are then featured on the final list. Only products that make a significant step forward within its category are recognized, such as Carnival Cruise Line’s BOLT roller coaster.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“Normal roller coasters use gravity to send thrill-seekers zooming and looping. But if you want to build a ride on a cruise ship—where stable, level ground is far from guaranteed—you have to get creative,” according to Popular Science.

BOLT was first introduced on the Mardi Gras cruise ship when she debuted at the end of July 2021. The roller coaster is electric-powered and is located on the ship’s open deck at the Ultimate Playground zone. The 800-foot long track offers a thrill for guests and even twists around the iconic Carnival funnel. Riders can reach speeds of up to 40 MPH at 187 feet above the sea.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

“As you’re whipping around the Mardi Gras’ funnel while riding BOLT, I doubt many people are thinking about how we got the roller coaster built, but this recognition from Popular Science underscores the tremendous work that went into making this happen,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “While ultimately, we’re about providing new ways for our guests to have fun, we’re also honored and appreciative of this incredible recognition for our team.”

The feature will also be found on the new Carnival Celebration, debuting in late 2022, and Carnival Jubilee in 2023. Both vessels will be sister ships to the Mardi Gras, powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and over 180,000 gross tons.

BOLT could be winning another award before the end of 2021 with Cruise Hive’s Cruise Ship Awards. The roller coaster has been featured in the “Best Cruise Ship Feature” category since voting first opened in September 2021. The much-anticipated results are to be revealed by the end of December 2021.