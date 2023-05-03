Carnival Cruise Line Wins Kudos for Social Impact Policies

Carnival Cruise Line, the flagship brand of Carnival Corporation, has received another kudo, this one for social impact with recognition for its trustworthiness and values, social stances, sustainability, and community support. The distinction was bestowed by Forbes.

Carnival Cruise Line Earns a Place on Prestigious List

On May 3, 2023, Carnival Cruise Line revealed that it is included on the Forbes inaugural list of America’s Best Brands for Social Impact. The list, which Forbes produced with HundredX, a data analytics firm, was created using survey results from 100,000 consumers.

Respondents were asked to rate some 2,000 brands in four categories – overall brand values and trust, social stances, sustainability, and community support. Close to four million ratings were gathered, and the final list reflects the 300 brands that rated highest. Carnival is among them.

Carnival Cruise Line Crew (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

“At Carnival, we are fully committed to our mission of providing safe, fun and memorable vacations at a great value, all while showing trust, care and respect for each other, our ships and the environment,” said Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line President.

“This recognition as one of the best brands for social impact by Forbes underscores our commitment to our priorities, and our focus on being good partners with our homeports and the scores of destinations we visit.”

In addition to Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Corporation owns and operates Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard.

A Long History of Awards

Along with various cruise brand awards, the parent company has been on the receiving end of various honors over the years.

In 2022 it was named by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for Diversity, ranking it as among the top 15 employers in travel and leisure in the US. The company also was named by Latino Leaders Magazine as being among the best places to work for Latinos in 2022.

The company’s staff diversity policies point out that shipboard and shoreside employees are sourced from 150 countries, and its sustainable tourism programs include partnerships with destinations focused on sustainable economic development and the support of disaster relief efforts.

Carnival was honored with other awards in recent years as well, including for World’s Best Employers, World’s Top Female Friendly Companies, and America’s Best Large Employers, all from Forbes, plus inclusion in America’s Most Responsible Companies, from Newsweek.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

Carnival Cruise Line, meanwhile, won top awards in Cruise Hive’s own 2022 Cruise Ship Awards. The line’s innovative BOLT roller coaster won the Best Cruise Line Feature of 2022, garnering more votes than adventure activities on ships operated by competing cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Also, Carnival Celebration was voted the Best New Cruise Ship of 2022 in Cruise Hive’s awards. The 5,374-guest ship was in competition with nine other new vessels that debuted during the year.

Carnival’s Newest Ship to Debut in December

Carnival Cruise Line operates 24 ships, with a new vessel under construction and due to enter service late this year. Carnival Jubilee, the line’s third Excel-class ship following Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, will have a total capacity for 6,631 guests and about 1,700 crew members.

The ship will be home-ported in Galveston, Texas, and will sail her inaugural cruise on December 23, 2023.

Carnival Jubilee will operate 7-night Western Caribbean sailings visiting Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico as well as Roatan, Honduras, with three days at sea. The cruise line revealed last week that the ship will feature two new neighborhood zones, Currents and Shores, both with ocean themes, decor, artwork, and activities that emphasize the ship’s nautical features.