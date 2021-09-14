Carnival Cruise Line Will Finally Restart Cruises from New Orleans

Carnival Cruise Line’s restart out of New Orleans has not gone completely to plan due to the impact of Hurricane Ida and agreeing with FEMA to house first responders helping in bringing the city back to some normality. However, after the first two cruises being canceled, the Carnival Glory will finally restart cruises on September 19.

Carnival Glory to Restart on September 19

After some delay in restarting cruise operations from New Orleans, Carnival Glory will finally begin sailings on September 19. The ship was originally scheduled to resume from the city on September 5. Still, with Hurricane Ida hitting the city at the end of August, Carnival Cruise Line cancelled the voyage.

With New Orleans under emergency management at the time, along with the route towards the cruise terminal closed, Carnival Glory could not arrive at the port to restart operations. The city was hit badly by the category 4 Hurricane, and ever since, there have been issues with the power grid.

Photo Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com

Carnival Glory was eventually allowed to make her way through the Mississippi River into New Orleans on September 3. However, the ship’s following September 12 departure was also cancelled due to the cruise line agreeing with the city and FEMA for the Carnival cruise ship house first responders, city and utility workers, and other emergency personnel through September 18.

Even though housing the workers was great news to make sure the city could recover, guests booked not just on the September 5 cruise, but also the September 12 cruise, had their bookings cancelled.

Photo Credit: Dr. Victor Wong / Shutterstock.com

After the delay, the Carnival Glory will finally become the first cruise ship to restart operations from New Orleans on September 19.

This has been confirmed by Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John heald, “Lots of you have been asking if Carnival Glory will be sailing as scheduled this coming Sunday 19th September? The answer is yes she will and that is brilliant news indeed. Now there still cabins available at some superb prices so why not give your travel agent or your PVP a call to see what they can do for you so you can enjoy some super fun onboard. The crew cannot wait to see you.”

The ship will now be kicking off sailings from the Erato Street Terminal with a seven-day Bahamas itinerary, including calls at Bimini, Freeport, and Nassau along with three days at sea. Carnival Glory will also be offering Caribbean cruises for the remainder of the year.

Carnival Valor will join her sister ship on November 1 by restarting cruise operations. The ship will start with a five-day Western Caribbean itinerary, including visits to Cozumel and Progreso, both in Mexico.