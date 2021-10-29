Carnival Cruise Line Welcomes Bahamas Prime Minister Aboard Mardi Gras

With Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship Mardi Gras christened on October 23, the ship continues to celebrate its inaugural sailing. During the final day of the voyage in Nassau, the Prime minister of the Bahamas was welcomed onboard.

Special Day for Carnival’s Newest Cruise Ship

Mardi Gras is currently sailing its inaugural voyage after finally being named during a ceremony that took place in Port Canaveral just before the start of the cruise. It’s been a busy voyage as the cruise line celebrates despite already sailing since July 31, 2021.

Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison and Bahamas Prime Minister The Honourable Philip Brave Davis (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

On the final day of the seven-day cruise on October 29, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy and Captain Vincenzo Alcaras welcomed Bahamas Prime Minister The Honourable Philip Brave Davis, members of his cabinet and local officials aboard for a tour and luncheon meeting.

“We are thrilled to be visiting Nassau with our flagship Mardi Gras and welcoming Prime Minister Davis and his leadership team aboard,” said Duffy. “Carnival has a longstanding relationship with The Bahamas and we look forward to working closely with the Prime Minister and his cabinet as we continue to restart ships in our fleet, bring more guests to The Bahamas, and demonstrate our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the destinations we visit.”

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The Carnival cruise ship has already made memorable calls during the voyage with the ship’s godmother Miss Universe Dominican Republic, being onboard. Mari Gras’ first port visit during the voyage was at San Juan on October 26, along with a welcome by the reigning Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Estefania Soto-Torres, and the incoming Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Michelle Colón.

On the following day, on October 27, the vessel made a call at Amber Cove, which is the home country of Mardi Gras’ Godmother Miss Universe, Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jiménez. Even on the final sea day on October 28, a record-breaking fundraiser was held onboard with $21,600 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Sadly, the cruise, which has been full of festivities, will end back in Port Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday, October 30, ready for the next voyage, which will be a seven-day Western Caribbean itinerary.

The Importance of the Bahamas for Carnival

“We value our business relationships across The Bahamas whether our investments in destinations and facilities such as the Grand Bahamas Shipyard, the local tourism and excursion partners that employ many Bahamian citizens, or the Bahamas Maritime Administration that shares our commitment to safety and environmental protection. We’re proud and honored to continue to expand the number of ships we have registered here,” said Domenico Rognoni, senior vice president of compliance for Carnival Cruise Line. “The Bahamas’ insight, cooperation and professionalism in all aspects of our business play a key role in our maritime operations.”

More Follows…