Carnival Cruise Line Warns Passengers of Delays for Two Ships

Guests sailing onboard Carnival Celebration or Carnival Horizon on January 29 will need to keep in mind possible delays they might experience due to the Miami Marathon taking place in Miami on the same day as their cruise.

Carnival Cruise Line sent out a letter encouraging guests to schedule their travel plans so that they arrive at the port at their scheduled embarkation time and to plan ample travel time to ensure prompt arrival within their pre-selected arrival appointment.

Delayed Expected for Celebration & Horizon Guests

Carnival Cruise Line sent out a letter on January 27, 2023, advising guests booked onboard Carnival Celebration and Carnival Horizon of numerous street closures and heavier-than-normal traffic in and around the city of Miami on January 29. This is due to the Miami Marathon taking place on the same day.

Guests are advised to schedule their travel plans in such as way that they arrive at the port at their scheduled embarkation time.

The Miami Marathon is an annual event in Miami, Florida, and is known for attracting thousands of participants and spectators. According to the official website, the marathon will start and finish at Bayfront Park, located near the Port of Miami, where the Carnival Celebration and Carnival Horizon are set to sail.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

According to the letter sent by Carnival Cruise Line: “PortMiami officials have informed us that the city will be hosting the Miami Marathon on the day of your embarkation. As a result, there will be numerous street closures and heavier than normal traffic in and around the city.”

The letter continues, “Since this could impact your commute to the port, we encourage you plan ample travel time to ensure prompt arrival within your pre-selected arrival appointment. If you purchased Carnival’s transfer services, please note that our transfer times may also be impacted. We are working closely with our transportation provider to offset any potential delays.”

According to Carnival Cruise Line, all guests must be on board their respective ships no later than 3:00 PM, or they will not be permitted to sail.

Carnival Horizon & Carnival Celebration Caribbean Cruises

Both Carnival Horizon and the new LNG-powered Carnival Celebration are scheduled to sail to the Caribbean on January 29.

Carnival Horizon is a 133,596 gross tons cruise ship with a capacity to carry up to 3,960 passengers. The ship sails from the Port of Miami. The vessel will embark on a six-night Western Caribbean Cruise on January 29, 2023.

The itinerary includes stops in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, George Town, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel, Mexico, before returning to Miami on February 4, 2023.

Photo Credit: Eric Gilbert Creative / Shutterstock

The 180,000 gross tons Carnival Celebration is set to embark on a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise. The ship will make stops in Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands; before returning to Miami on February 5.

The two Carnival Cruise Line ships sailing from PortMiami on the 29th are not alone. At least seven cruise ships will sail from Miami that day, including some of the world’s biggest cruise ships, such as Oasis of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, MSC Seascape, Norwegian Encore, and Scarlet Lady.