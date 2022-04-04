Carnival Cruise Line Updates Protocols for Unvaccinated Kids Going Ashore

Carnival Cruise Line has made several updates to its Have Fun. Be Safe protocols over the past few weeks, with the most recent on April 1, 2022. One of the most significant changes is that unvaccinated kids under 12 can now go ashore.

The cruise line has been busy making several minor changes over the last few weeks. At times, the updates have become difficult for many to read through and compare to previous updates. However, in the most recent on April 1, there was a change for some of the younger passengers.

In the updated protocols, unvaccinated kids 11 years and younger are now allowed to go ashore and enjoy the port. Carnival Cruise Line says, “Unvaccinated children age 11 and under are not required to purchase a Carnival shore excursion and may go ashore with their vaccinated parents/guardians to enjoy independent sightseeing.”

Previously before the update, all unvaccinated guests were not allowed to go ashore without booking a shore excursion through the cruise line. In recent weeks, Carnival removed its “bubble” tours, which have allowed guests to choose from all the shore excursions available.

Unvaccinated guests aged 12 and older cannot go ashore independently and must book a tour through the cruise line. This requirement has not changed and remains the same.

Read Also: Carnival Cruise Line Advisory for Unvaccinated Going Ashore for Two Destinations

It is essential to know that specific requirements depend on the port of call, and currently, there are eight ports that may be different for unvaccinated guests. All guests 12 and older have to remain on board when a Carnival ship is visiting Bermuda, Bonaire, Grand Cayman, St. Kitts, and Tortola.

For cruises that sail to San Juan, Puerto Rico, vaccination guests will have to stay on the ship. For calls to Limon, all unvaccinated guests will also have to remain on board.

With the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) removing its Cruise Travel Advisory and easing protocols across the industry, the situation is looking much better compared to early 2022. We could see further changes in the weeks and months ahead as almost all Carnival cruise ships are now back sailing.