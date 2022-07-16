Carnival Cruise Line Updates Protocols for Bermuda Sailings

In keeping in compliance with updated entry requirements from the government of Bermuda, Carnival Cruise Line has updated its pre-cruise COVID-19 testing requirements for guests visiting the island.

Communications have been sent to travel partners with the updated requirements, and guests must follow the guidelines or they will be denied boarding for their cruise.

Testing Required for ALL Bermuda Passengers

In a notification sent to travel partners, Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed that a “document of recovery” from COVID-19 will NOT be acceptable in lieu of a negative pre-cruise COVID-19 test for sailings to Bermuda.

This means that all passengers, regardless of vaccination status or whether they have recently recovered from the illness, must present a negative test result within the appropriate pre-travel window before their cruise.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

If guests are fully vaccinated, they can take a PCR test within 72 hours of embarkation for a Bermuda cruise, or an antigen test within 48 hours of embarkation. The same requirements apply if guests are up-to-date with their vaccination, which includes not only the full primary vaccine series, but also one booster shot.

Even if guests are eligible for a second booster, the additional shot is not required to be considered up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Boarding May Be Denied

Carnival is taking all possible steps to keep guests notified of changes in testing, vaccination, and documentation requirements. This can be challenging, however, as different destinations update their individual protocols, and different sailings may have different requirements even just days apart.

However, guests must be in full compliance with the stated protocols in order to be permitted to sail.

According to the notification sent to travel partners with regards to the Bermuda testing requirements: “Regrettably, guests who are not in compliance with this requirement will be denied boarding and no refund will be provided.”

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

This updated requirement, including the denial of boarding if not in compliance, is planned to be in effect for all Bermuda sailings with embarkation dates through December 31, 2022.

Guests should note, however, that protocols could be updated at any time, and travelers will be required to comply with any updates. Staying in close contact with the cruise line is essential for passengers to be sure they meet all requirements for setting sail on their Carnival cruise in the next few months.

At the moment, both the Dream-class Carnival Magic, sailing from New York this summer and Norfolk in October, as well as the Spirit-class Carnival Legend, sailing from Baltimore, are offering cruises to Bermuda.

Guests booked on upcoming sailings of either ship should stay in touch with Carnival Cruise Line as well as their travel agent (if applicable) for updates as their sailing date approaches.