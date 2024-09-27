Carnival Cruise Line Updates on Three Homeports Following Storm

Hurricane Helene – now downgraded to a tropical storm following her landfall – closed several Florida homeports and forced multiple ships to remain at sea rather than ending their current sailings on schedule. Now, the cruise line has provided an update on each vessel and what guests can expect.

The update comes on Friday morning, September 27, 2024, as guests aboard Carnival Paradise, Carnival Elation, and Carnival Glory were all expected to have already ended their sailings at Port Tampa Bay, Port of Jacksonville, and Port Canaveral, respectively.

All three major cruise homeports closed during the storm, however, and have been unable to reopen until safety inspections are complete and marine channels are clear for port operations to resume.

“Overnight, Hurricane Helene made landfall in northern Florida and we hope you and your loved ones are safe. We remain in touch with local port officials, as we await word about port status, following the passage of the storm,” the statement from Carnival Cruise Line read.

“We will continue to provide timely updates as more information becomes available and appreciate your patience and understanding. We will be in touch by 1:00 PM today, September 27, with more details about our plans and your options.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s 1 p.m. update will likely include further information for guests on each ship’s next sailing, including when they can expect embarkation to begin or what may happen if their homeport remains closed for another full day.

Carnival Paradise was to have begun a 4-night Western Caribbean sailing on Thursday, September 26, but remained at sea well away from the storm’s impact for an extra day instead. The ship is still at sea at the moment, since the port remains closed.

Carnival Elation was also to have begun 4-night cruise on Thursday, but to the Bahamas. The ship is still at sea but returning toward the Port of Jacksonville as it awaits word about reopening.

Carnival Glory is already en route toward Port Canaveral, following several ships that have already begun docking as the port has officially reopened. The ship was originally scheduled to return by 8 a.m. on Friday morning, so the delay is only a few hours before her next cruise, a 3-night Bahamas itinerary calling on Bimini.

Travelers need to remember that each ship will need sufficient time for US Customs and Border Protection to clear the vessel and onboard guests to debark. Furthermore, crew members will need to “turn over” the ship with cleaning, restocking, and other duties so it is prepared for the next sailing.

Read Also: What Is It Really Like to Be a Cruise Director on Embarkation Day?

All guests are urged to remain patient and understanding with cruise terminal members as well as crew members onboard their vessels, as weather-related delays and changes are very much out of their control.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, Port Tampa Bay remains closed. As Hurricane Helene passed west of the Florida peninsula, this homeport likely took the most damage with the highest winds and storm surge flooding, and inspections will take longer.

Carnival Cruise Ship in Jacksonville, Florida (Photo Credit: NEFLO PHOTO)

Port of Jacksonville (JAXPORT) also remains closed on Friday morning. As the furthest north Florida homeport, this port is still close to the tropical storm wind field, though tropical storm warnings have been lifted from the northeast Florida coast. Inspections are likely ongoing and the port may reopen within a few hours.

Port Canaveral reopened at 9 a.m. on Friday with no restrictions, though an ongoing power outage is impacting some adjacent facilities. This means that Carnival Glory and other cruise ships scheduled for Port Canaveral can now proceed to their respective terminals.

It may take several hours for ships to successfully dock, as ships originally scheduled for Thursday, September 26 – MSC Seashore – must also be accommodated, as well as the four ships scheduled for Friday.

Today’s Port Canaveral vessels are Utopia of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas, Disney Wish, and of course, Carnival Glory.