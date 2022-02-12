Carnival Cruise Line Updates its Protocols for the Casino

Carnival Cruise Line updated its protocols on February 12 by changing its policy for the Casino aboard its cruise ships. The cruise line is to relax its smoking rules in the Casino, which was first announced as part of tightened protocols due to the Omicron variant.

The cruise line released an update to its Have Fun. Be Safe protocols on Saturday, which is focused on the Casino, onboard all Carnival cruise ships. Guests will be allowed to smoke again in the Casino only when seated and playing.

The updated policy will be effective on cruises departing on or after Monday, February 14, 2022.

Smoking in the Casino was first banned as part of an update in December 2021 to combat concerns of the Omicron variant.

In addition to stricter rules in the Casino, Carnival Cruise Line also tightened its mask policy, with all guests two and above being required to wear a face mask at all times except when indoors eating and drinking as well as in the stateroom. It’s also advised that guests wear the higher grade KN95 mask onboard.

Photo Credit: Yevgen Belich / Shutterstock.com

Despite other major cruise lines easing stricter mask policies, Carnival did not follow the trend in the latest protocols update.

Guests are still required to wear a face mask at all times, with some minor exceptions as mentioned above. However, Carnival continues to monitor the current health situation and is adjusting protocols as needed, and we’ve already seen multiple updates since the new year.

Royal Caribbean is also bringing back smoking in its casinos across the fleet. It was confirmed recently that the cruise line will allow guests to smoke in the casino on sailings from February 15, 2022.